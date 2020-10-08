A weekly federal report on coronavirus cases in Idaho endorsed the idea of moving schools online if local coronavirus cases rise for middle and high-school age students.
The weekly report, first obtained and published by the Center for Public Integrity, is put together by the White House Coronavirus Task Force and was presented to Gov. Brad Little at the beginning of the week.
The report issued Oct. 4 recommends a "change to online K-12 classes in counties and metro areas with elevated test positivity and incidence among school age children and increasing hospital utilization." Reporter Liz Essley White from the Center for Public Integrity said it was the first report she had seen to include a recommendation to move Idaho schools online.
The report does not identify every county or city in Idaho that could qualify for that recommendation. Ten counties were singled out in the report for the high rate of positive tests coming from students age 12-17 recently, including Bannock, Bingham and Custer counties.
A similar recommendation was made in the report to move three colleges online because of a high rate of positive tests. The report said that nearly 23% of virus tests for college-age students in Madison County were coming back positive. The active case tracker on Brigham Young University-Idaho's website says that the college had 77 active cases from students and 18 active cases from its faculty as of Wednesday.
Latah County and Ada County were also recommended to move college courses online because of rising cases potentially tied to the University of Idaho and Boise State University. More than 80% of coronavirus tests among college age students in Latah had come back positive in recent days, while Ada had a 15.6% positivity rate for that age group.
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Pocatello and Blackfoot were among the Idaho metro areas placed in the report's "red zone," meaning they had at least 10% of coronavirus tests coming back positive and at least 0.1% of the area's population testing positive in the last week. Other cities that met both of those criteria are Twin Falls, Moscow, Burley, Hailey and the bordering cities of Logan, Utah, and Ontario, Oregon.
Idaho had the third highest rate of positive tests out of any state during the last seven days of September, according to the White House Task Force. Montana and Utah were the two states with a higher rate of positive tests. All three states also had among the highest rates of new cases per capita in the week leading up to the Oct. 4 report.