An Idaho Falls college is looking for your books.
Stevens-Henager College, located on Pier View Drive, has partnered with the African Library Project to open a library in Ghana, Africa, according to a news release sent out by the college Wednesday.
The college is aiming to collect 1,000 books for preschoolers to sixth-graders by Jan. 31, hoping to help "children and adults read and write in English, a language that is critical to their education."
Donations are to be dropped off at Stevens-Henager College, 901 Pier View Drive, Suite 105.
"Education is the one way that any Ghanaian can improve their own life and life of their family," the release said. "There are established schools in Ghana, but the lack of an adequate supply of books makes it impossible to learn more than what is presented in schools."
The adult literacy rate in Ghana is 76.6 percent as of 2015, according to public database Knomea. Youth literacy rate is 90.6 percent as of 2015, per Knomea.
Youth literacy rates were in the mid-to-high 80s from 2008 to 2012, according to the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).