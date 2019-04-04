Idaho Falls' playwright Heather Fahnestock is bringing Jeffrey Hatcher's "Korczak's Children" to a theater near you.
Set in the Warsaw Ghetto following Nazi Germany's occupation of Poland during World War II, "Korczak's Children" is a drama that tells the story of doctor and child advocate Henryk Goldszmit — also known as Janusz Korczak — as he runs an orphanage and attempts to protect 200 orphans.
Fahnestock directs the adapted play with 34 homeschooled children aged 7 to 18 from Rexburg, Idaho Falls and Blackfoot under one of iFamily Leadership Academy's acting groups, ACT 2. iFamily Leadership Academy is a nonprofit organized for religious and educational purposes, including homeschooling and following principles set by A Thomas Jefferson Education — a classical liberal arts education based on individual needs.
Fahnestock said the play is "family friendly" and will be shown all next week at the Christ Community Church Little Theater on 5742 S. Fifth W. St. The play begins at 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The play will also be shown at 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Admission is free. Concessions will also be available.
"It's a furious play," Fahnestock said. "There are some lighthearted moments and fun. In terms of the brutality of the situation, it's pretty gentle."
Fahnestock said the play was cast in January and rehearsed during mid-February. The play lasts about two hours, she added.
Assistant directors Tasha Tisdale and Kristen Hickinbotham are also involved in the play, according to a press release sent out by iFamily Leadership Academy. Playscripts produced the play.
"It's a tremendous privilege working with these young actors and actresses," Fahnestock. "It's an honor and we're excited to perform this great play."