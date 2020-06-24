In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, inmates walk across the grounds of the Idaho State Correctional Institution in Kuna, Idaho. Hundreds of thousands of dollars in coronavirus relief payments have been sent to people behind bars across the United States, and now the IRS is asking state officials to help claw back the cash that the federal tax agency says was mistakenly sent. The IRS doesn't yet have numbers on how many payments went to inmates. But initial numbers from some states suggest the numbers are huge: The Kansas Department of Correction alone intercepted more than $200,000 in checks sent to prisoners by early June. Idaho and Montana combined had intercepted over $90,000.