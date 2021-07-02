Members of the U.S. Navy’s USS Idaho (SSN 799) will be visiting Idaho Falls this weekend. The submarine crew kicked off their tour on Thursday night at the American Legion Post 56 to take part in a Commissioning Committee event. On Friday they will tour Experimental Breeder Reactor I and other sites at Idaho National Laboratory. On Saturday they will be part of the Fourth of July parade riding on a one-third replica of the USS Idaho and then head to Melaleuca Field where Cmdr. Nick Meyers will throw out the first pitch and swear in new Marines.
Idaho native and USS Idaho sailor Andrew Leonhardt, Petty Officer 1st Class, is part of the tour. “I’m glad that I can bring Idaho to the Idaho and vice versa, to bring the Idaho back to the people of Idaho,” said Leonhardt.
The USS Idaho is a Virginia-class submarine undergoing construction in Groton, Connecticut and is expected to be commissioned in 2023.
This is the fifth navy vessel to be named Idaho. The last USS Idaho was a 32,000-ton New Mexico class battleship, that served during World War II and played a key role in the Battle at Iwo Jima. The ship was in service from 1919-1947.
“To bring Idaho back into the fleet is a huge honor, carrying on the legacy of battleship 42, we’re going to continue that proud legacy,” said Meyers.
The USS Idaho crew is still being put together; currently there are 73 sailors but there will be 120 when underway. The submarine will be a mixed gender boat and women should begin boarding next year, according to Meyers.
The USS IDAHO SSN 799 Commissioning Foundation and Committee was formed to raise funds to help increase the habitability of the boat for sailors as well as to donate to the Dolphin Scholarship Fund, which offers scholarship to kids of submariners. “This was a great opportunity to combine that Idaho generosity with a great project and it benefits the crew because of the upgrades that we’re able to provide for them and as important is scholarships,” said Park Price, advisory committee member.
The organization will also go to schools to teach kids about the new submarine, according to Vice Chairmen Bob Skinner. “To have a ship named after your state is a big deal and people from Idaho should be proud.”
Virginia-class submarines are fast attack submarines that can maneuver in coastal water. They carry tomahawk land attack missile, Mark 48 torpedoes, and “a lot of other things we don’t talk about,” said Meyers. The boats can also carry and deploy special operation forces.
“The grit, adaptability, and ingenuity that runs deep here in Idaho also runs deep in our submarine force,” said Meyers.