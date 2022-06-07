"Happy, mellow and celebratory," said Lisa Smith, director of the Mountain Brewers Association when asked about the demeanor of Saturday's crowd at the 27th annual Mountain Brewers Beer Fest.

The event returned to its regular first Saturday in June date — after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 event and the postponement of last year's festivities — and it came back better than ever. 

"There was a different feeling coming from the crowd this year. People were calm, relaxed and laying in the grass," Smith said. "Everyone was dancing and happy. It just felt right."

Smith said they won't have the official turnout numbers for a few weeks, but attendance was way up from last year's beer fest which was pushed back to August due to the pandemic.

This beer fest felt important, Smith said, like a fresh start after all the hard stuff that we have all had to deal with lately. Everyone there could sense the return to normalcy. 

"Winters can be hard for us in Idaho," Smith said. "Spring can even be cold and uninviting, but these first few days of June are always good, and just like those first few days, the beer fest is the kickoff event of the summer."

Over the years the beer fest has raised about $2 million for local charities.

The event is held in conjunction with the North American Brewers Association Awards which judges beverages submitted from across the country. The competition typically sees about 2,000 beverages entered. 

Competition judging was held May 31 through June 3 and the awards were announced June 3 at the Hilton Garden Inn. The competition saw winners from 23 different states including from as far away as Alaska and Florida.

The brewery with the most gold medals, six, was the 10 Barrel Brewing Company in Bend, Ore., and the brewery with the most overall medals was the Sun River Brewing Co., in Sunriver, Ore., with four gold, four silver and 2 bronze medals.

Idaho breweries more than held their own in the national competition, accounting for nine gold medals, 10 silver medals and 11 bronze medals. Locally, Idaho Falls' own brought home a silver medal for its Marzen-Oktoberfest Lager.

Here is a list of Idaho and western Wyoming medal winners:

Idaho Brewing Company, Idaho Falls

Silver - Marzen-Oktoberfest Lager

Boise Brewing

Bronze - Cream Ale

Bronze - Sweet Stout

Bombastic Brewing, Hayden

Gold - Barrel-Aged Strong Stout

Silver - English-Style Barley Wine

Bronze - Chili Beer

Edge Brewing Co., Boise

Silver - Smoke-Flavored Beer

Highpoint Cider, Victor

Silver - Specialty (Flavored) Cider and Perry

Gold - Specialty (Flavored) Cider and Perry

Mickduffs Brewing Company, Sandpoint

Bronze - DoubleImperial Red Ale, AmericanStyle Strong Ale

Silver - American-Style India Pale Ale

Mother Earth Brew Co, Nampa

Silver - Vegetable, Pumpkin, or Field Beers

Off the Rails Brewing, Pocatello

Silver - Specialty Berliner Weisse and Specialty Gose

Payette Brewing Co, Boise

Bronze - HerbedSpiced

Gold - Packaged Cocktails or Spritzers

Bronze - Packaged Cocktails or Spritzers

Portneuf Valley Brewing, Pocatello

Gold - Session Beer

Salmon River Brewery, McCall

Gold - Marzen-Oktoberfest Lager

Bronze - Helles BockMaibockTraditional Bock

Bronze - Belgian-Style Pale Ale

Bronze - Dubbel, Belgian-Style Dark Strong Ale

Sawtooth Brewery, Hailey

Gold - Hop Water

Sockeye Brewing, Boise

Gold - Brown Porter

Spring Creek Brewing Company, Boise

Bronze - Brown Porter

Wallace Brewing Company, Wallace

Bronze - American-Style Wheat Ale Dark Wheat Ale

Silver - American-Style Brown Ale

Wildlife Brewing, Victor

Gold - American-Style Brown Ale

Roadhouse Brewing Company, Jackson, Wyoming

Gold - Belgian-Style Pale (Golden) Strong Ale

Silver - Munich-Style Dark

Silver - American-Style Pilsner or Hoppy Lager

Bronze - Foreign-Style Stout

Bronze - Mixed-Culture and Wild Beers

Silver - Rye Beer

Snake River Brewing, Jackson, Wyoming

Bronze - Other Dark Lagers

Thai Me Up, Jackson, Wyoming

Gold - Imperial Stout

