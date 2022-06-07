"Happy, mellow and celebratory," said Lisa Smith, director of the Mountain Brewers Association when asked about the demeanor of Saturday's crowd at the 27th annual Mountain Brewers Beer Fest.
The event returned to its regular first Saturday in June date — after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 event and the postponement of last year's festivities — and it came back better than ever.
"There was a different feeling coming from the crowd this year. People were calm, relaxed and laying in the grass," Smith said. "Everyone was dancing and happy. It just felt right."
Smith said they won't have the official turnout numbers for a few weeks, but attendance was way up from last year's beer fest which was pushed back to August due to the pandemic.
This beer fest felt important, Smith said, like a fresh start after all the hard stuff that we have all had to deal with lately. Everyone there could sense the return to normalcy.
"Winters can be hard for us in Idaho," Smith said. "Spring can even be cold and uninviting, but these first few days of June are always good, and just like those first few days, the beer fest is the kickoff event of the summer."
Over the years the beer fest has raised about $2 million for local charities.
The event is held in conjunction with the North American Brewers Association Awards which judges beverages submitted from across the country. The competition typically sees about 2,000 beverages entered.
Competition judging was held May 31 through June 3 and the awards were announced June 3 at the Hilton Garden Inn. The competition saw winners from 23 different states including from as far away as Alaska and Florida.
The brewery with the most gold medals, six, was the 10 Barrel Brewing Company in Bend, Ore., and the brewery with the most overall medals was the Sun River Brewing Co., in Sunriver, Ore., with four gold, four silver and 2 bronze medals.
Idaho breweries more than held their own in the national competition, accounting for nine gold medals, 10 silver medals and 11 bronze medals. Locally, Idaho Falls' own brought home a silver medal for its Marzen-Oktoberfest Lager.
Here is a list of Idaho and western Wyoming medal winners:
Idaho Brewing Company, Idaho Falls
Silver - Marzen-Oktoberfest Lager
Boise Brewing
Bronze - Cream Ale
Bronze - Sweet Stout
Bombastic Brewing, Hayden
Gold - Barrel-Aged Strong Stout
Silver - English-Style Barley Wine
Bronze - Chili Beer
Edge Brewing Co., Boise
Silver - Smoke-Flavored Beer
Highpoint Cider, Victor
Silver - Specialty (Flavored) Cider and Perry
Gold - Specialty (Flavored) Cider and Perry
Mickduffs Brewing Company, Sandpoint
Bronze - DoubleImperial Red Ale, AmericanStyle Strong Ale
Silver - American-Style India Pale Ale
Mother Earth Brew Co, Nampa
Silver - Vegetable, Pumpkin, or Field Beers
Off the Rails Brewing, Pocatello
Silver - Specialty Berliner Weisse and Specialty Gose
Payette Brewing Co, Boise
Bronze - HerbedSpiced
Gold - Packaged Cocktails or Spritzers
Bronze - Packaged Cocktails or Spritzers
Portneuf Valley Brewing, Pocatello
Gold - Session Beer
Salmon River Brewery, McCall
Gold - Marzen-Oktoberfest Lager
Bronze - Helles BockMaibockTraditional Bock
Bronze - Belgian-Style Pale Ale
Bronze - Dubbel, Belgian-Style Dark Strong Ale
Sawtooth Brewery, Hailey
Gold - Hop Water
Sockeye Brewing, Boise
Gold - Brown Porter
Spring Creek Brewing Company, Boise
Bronze - Brown Porter
Wallace Brewing Company, Wallace
Bronze - American-Style Wheat Ale Dark Wheat Ale
Silver - American-Style Brown Ale
Wildlife Brewing, Victor
Gold - American-Style Brown Ale
Roadhouse Brewing Company, Jackson, Wyoming
Gold - Belgian-Style Pale (Golden) Strong Ale
Silver - Munich-Style Dark
Silver - American-Style Pilsner or Hoppy Lager
Bronze - Foreign-Style Stout
Bronze - Mixed-Culture and Wild Beers
Silver - Rye Beer
Snake River Brewing, Jackson, Wyoming
Bronze - Other Dark Lagers
Thai Me Up, Jackson, Wyoming
Gold - Imperial Stout