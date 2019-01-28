Survivors of Auschwitz gather on the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the former Nazi German death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. They wore striped scarves that recalled their uniforms, some with the red letter "P," the symbol the Germans used to mark them as Poles. The observances come on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)