Canada Wildfires

Smoke from wildfires fills the air as motorists travel on a road on the side of a mountain, in Kelowna, British Columbia, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

 Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Firefighters kept wildfires at bay near the capital of Canada's Northwest Territories as well as a threatened city in British Columbia, though no one claimed victory as forecasters warned that drier and windier weather was coming.

Milder weather was forecast to end Sunday, after providing some help for fire teams battling to contain the flames of Canada's worst fire season on record that has destroyed homes and other buildings, fouled the air with thick smoke and prompted evacuation orders for tens of thousands of residents.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.