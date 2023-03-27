France Pensions

Visitors wait as workers of the culture industry demonstrate outside the Louvre museum Monday, March 27, 2023 in Paris. President Emmanuel Macron inflamed public anger by sending his already unpopular plan to raise the retirement age by two years, from 62 to 64, through parliament without a vote.

 AP Photo/Christophe Ena

PARIS (AP) — The Louvre Museum in Paris was closed to the public on Monday when its workers took part in the wave of French protest strikes against the government's unpopular pension reform plans.

Dozens of Louvre employees blocked the entrance, prompting the museum to announce it would be temporarily closed.


