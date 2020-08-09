File picture taken Aug.3, 2020 shows teacher Francie Keller welcoming the pupils of class 3c in her classroom in the Lankow primary school to the first school day after the summer holidays in Schwerin, Germany. 2020. As Germany’s 16 states start sending millions of children back to school in the middle of the global coronavirus pandemic, those used to the country’s famous “Ordnung” are instead looking at uncertainty, with a hodgepodge of regional regulations that officials acknowledge may or may not work.