In this Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, photo, a Chinese military vehicle carrying what appears to be a drone passes along the Jianguomenwai Avenue during a rehearsal for the 70th anniversary of Communist China, in Beijing. A parade on Tuesday, Oct. 1 by China’s secretive military will offer a rare look at its rapidly developing arsenal, including possibly a nuclear-armed missile that could reach the United States in 30 minutes, as Beijing gets closer to matching Washington and other powers in weapons technology.