Moldova Protests

People wave flags during a protest initiated by the Movement for the People and members of Moldova's Russia-friendly Shor Party, against the pro-Western government and low living standards, in Chisinau, Moldova, Sunday, March 12, 2023. Moldovan police said on Sunday they have foiled a plot by groups of Russia-backed actors who were specially trained to cause mass unrest during a protest the same day in the capital against the country's new pro-Western government.

 AP Photo/Aurel Obreja

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Police in Moldova said they foiled a plot by groups of Russia-backed actors who were trained to cause mass unrest during a Sunday protest against the country's new pro-Western government.

The head of Moldova's police, Viorel Cernauteanu, said in a news conference that an undercover agent had infiltrated groups of "diversionists," some Russian citizens, who allegedly were promised $10,000 to organize "mass disorder" during the protest in the capital, Chisinau. Seven people were detained, he said.


