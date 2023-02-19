South Korea Koreas Tensions

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. North Korea has fired a pair of short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Monday, South Korea's military said, two days after the North resumed testing activities with an intercontinental ballistic missile launch. 

 AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its eastern coast on Monday in its second weapons test in three days that drew quick condemnation from its rivals.

The weapons firings follow an intercontinental ballistic missile launch Saturday and North Korea's threats to take an unprecedented strong response to U.S.-South Korean military drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal. Some experts say North Korea could use a new testing spree to expand its arsenal and intends eventually to use its boosted capability as leverage in negotiations the United States.


