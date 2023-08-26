Norway Russia Reindeer

People work to build a new fence along the border with Russia, next to Storskog, Norway, Wednesday Aug. 23, 2023. Norway is re-building a section of fence in the Arctic along its border with Russia to contain wandering reindeer, Norwegian officials said Thursday, adding 42 animals have crossed into its eastern neighbor in a costly stroll this year.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway is rebuilding a dilapidated reindeer fence along its border with Russia in the Arctic to stop the animals from wandering into the neighboring country — costly strolls for which Oslo has to compensate Moscow over loss of grassland.

Norwegian officials said Thursday that so far this year, 42 reindeer have crossed into Russia seeking better pastures and grazing land.


