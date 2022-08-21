APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War Frontline Babies
Alina Haupt, an intern-doctor, holds Veronika, a baby born prematurely at 29 weeks, at the Pokrovsk Perinatal Hospital in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Doctors say the stress caused by the war and rapidly worsening living conditions are leading to more frequent birth complications for the area's pregnant women. 

 AP Photo/David Goldman

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Echoing down the corridors of eastern Ukraine's Pokrovsk Perinatal Hospital are the loud cries of tiny Veronika.

Born nearly two months prematurely weighing 1.5 kilograms (3 pounds, 4 ounces), the infant receives oxygen through a nasal tube to help her breathe while ultraviolet lamps inside an incubator treat her jaundice.

