In this photo released by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, left, speaks with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she prepares to leave in Taipei, Taiwan, on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

 Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP

TAIPEI, Taiwan — After a trip that drew China's wrath, a defiant Nancy Pelosi concluded her visit to Taiwan on Wednesday with a pledge that the American commitment to democracy on the self-governing island and elsewhere "remains ironclad."

Pelosi was the first U.S. House speaker to visit the island in more than 25 years, and China swiftly responded by announcing multiple military exercises nearby.

