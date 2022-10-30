South Korea Halloween Crowd Surge

A woman places a bouquet of flowers to pay tribute for victims near the scene of a deadly accident in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, following Saturday night's Halloween festivities. A mass of mostly young people among tens of thousands who gathered to celebrate Halloween in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing dozens of people and injuring dozens of others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years.

 AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Koreans mourned and searched for relatives lost in the "hell-like" chaos that killed more than 150 people, mostly young adults, when a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul.

It remained unclear what led the crowd to surge into the downhill alley in the Itaewon area on Saturday night, and authorities promised a thorough investigation. Witnesses said people fell on each other "like dominoes," and some victims were bleeding from their noses and mouths while being given CPR.


