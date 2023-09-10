Poland Saving Jews Beatification

This undated photo shows Polish farmer Jozef Ulma with his pregnant wife Wiktoria and their six children. The Ulmas were killed with their children by the Nazis in 1944 for having sheltered Jews during World War II. The Ulma family, including the child that Wiktoria was pregnant with, were beatified by the Vatican in a ceremonious Mass in their home village of Markowa, Poland, on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

 Mateusz Szpytma, Deputy head of Poland's IPN history institute via AP

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — In an unprecedented move, the Vatican on Sunday beatified a Polish family of nine — a married couple and their small children — who were executed by the Nazis during World War II for sheltering Jews.

During a ceremonious Mass in the village of Markowa, in southeastern Poland, papal envoy Cardinal Marcello Semeraro read out the Latin formula of the beatification of the Ulma family signed last month by Pope Francis.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.