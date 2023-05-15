Britain Russia Ukraine War

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, walk in the garden at Chequers, the prime minister's official country residence, in Aylesbury, England, Monday, May 15, 2023. Zelenskyy was in Britain Monday on his whirlwind European tour, as the staunch ally of Kyiv promised to give Ukraine hundreds more missiles and attack drones in an effort to change the course of the war.

 Carl Court/Pool via AP

LONDON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the British government at the end of a whirlwind European tour Monday to join a "fighter jet coalition" that would help strengthen his country's aerial capabilities, but instead secured a commitment for attack drones and hundreds more missiles.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greeted Zelenskyy with a handshake and hug after the president's helicopter landed at Chequers, the British leader's official country retreat. It was Zelenskyy's second trip to the U.K. since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, but the fifth European country he visited in three days..


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.