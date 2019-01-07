FILE -- In this April 4, 2018 file photo, a U.S. soldier stands in a newly installed position near the front line between the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council and the Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria. The planned U.S. troop withdrawal opens a void in the north and east of Syria, and the conflicts and rivalries among all the powers in the Middle East are converging to fill it. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)