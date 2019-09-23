Jan. 13, 2018 file photo, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres talks to the media during a join declaration with the Colombian president, in Bogota, Colombia. Saying humanity is waging war with the planet, the head of the United Nations isn’t planning to let just any world leader speak about climate change in Monday’s special “action summit.” Guterres says only those with new specific and bold plans can command the podium and the ever-warming world’s attention.