In this photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, Marcel Schmetz shows the motor of a crashed World War II Marauder B-26 at the Remember Museum 39-45 in Thimister-Clermont, Belgium. The museum houses countless World War II objects, but it's most important collection are stories and photos of those who served in World War II, mostly during the Battle of the Bulge. Veterans of the WWII Battle of the Bulge are heading back to mark, perhaps the greatest battle in U.S. military history, when 75-years ago Hitler launched a desperate attack deep through the front lines in Belgium and Luxembourg to be thwarted by U.S. forces.