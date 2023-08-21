Denmark Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the Danish people from the steps of Christiansborg palace, the seat of Danish Parliament, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Thousands of people had gathered in the palace courtyard to hear his speech, many waving Ukrainian or Danish flags.

 Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Danish lawmakers Monday for helping his country resist Russia's invasion, a day after Denmark and the Netherlands announced they will provide Kyiv with F-16 warplanes that could be delivered around the end of the year.

Zelenskyy told the lawmakers during a visit to Copenhagen that if Russia's invasion is successful, other parts of Europe would be at risk from the Kremlin's military aggression.


