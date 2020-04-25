BLACKFOOT — The 2020 NFL Draft was supposed to be held in Las Vegas. Instead, the annual draft of college players kicked off Thursday night and while there were a few surprises, it mostly went off without a hitch and picks were pretty much as expected.
Anytime there are major changes at the last minute, and this year’s draft definitely had those, there will be surprises.
Originally planned around the water works on the Strip in Las Vegas, it wasn’t possible to present the draftees riding a boat down the waterway of the strip, getting off at the Bellagio Hotel and walking up the red carpet to a vast hall filled with screaming fans and reporters and getting the traditional handshake from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell with a hat and team jersey as in years past.
This year was definitely different.
The picks themselves were pretty much as expected.
For the third year in a row, a Heisman Trophy winner was selected at the top of the draft, this year it was Cincinnati who had the top pick and they chose LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. This had been predicted since January and Burrow will be expected to produce almost immediately.
The incumbent quarterback, Andy Dalton, had been speculated to be trade bait, but he is still on the roster of the Bengals and they are expected to slot Burrow in right behind Dalton as he learns the offense and gets prepared for his NFL career.
Burrow had a phenomenal couple of years at LSU and appears to be a high percentage passer that makes very few mistakes and can get the ball down the field to open receivers. He should fit in very well and the pick did not surprise anyone.
The Washington Redskins had the second pick and surprised nobody by taking Chase Young with their pick. Young, from Ohio State, had been widely speculated as going with the second pick, despite being one of the top draftees on most experts’ draft boards. Young is a supreme outside rusher and is still a big enough and strong enough athlete to be a potential game changer for the Redskins. The Redskins were not tempted to mess around with draft pick trades and stuck with a player that should give the team immediate dividends. Solid pick that will help out immediately.
Quarterbacks, as is usual, ruled the first round, with Tua Tagovailoa going with the fifth pick to the Miami Dolphins and Justin Herbert going with pick number six to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Tagovailoa, who starred at Alabama for three years had some questions regarding health, but must have answered most of those as he will be taking a considerable amount of talent to the Dolphins after an injury shortened season a year ago. Tua showed in college that he can move out of the pocket but also has an extremely strong and accurate arm when throwing.
Herbert, who hails from Oregon, is the heir apparent to Phillip Rivers, who is considered by many as a shoo-in to the Hall of Fame. Rivers was traded to the Colts in what appeared to be a rash of quarterback swapping that went on during the offseason.
Herbert has a strong arm and good instincts and will fit into the offensive scheme of the Chargers very well.
A fifth quarterback, Utah State’s Jordan Love, went to the Green Bay Packers and the talented player looks to be Aaron Rodgers’ replacement in a couple of years. Love is a gifted although flawed passer who could develop into the best quarterback of the draft in a couple of years.
In a trend of recent years that continued on Thursday night, was the drafting of a single running back in LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The 5’7”, 205-pound runner who helped LSU win the national title this past season is considered a steal in the draft and is the highest drafted running back in head coach Andy Reid’s career. The leader of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs gets another offensive weapon for the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes to use to keep the other members of the AFC Western Division honest. It could result in several more years of Chiefs dominance within the division.
The rest of the first round was dominated by defensive players as cornerbacks, linebackers and defensive linemen went with pick after pick.
Teams who were considered to have a good first round were Dallas, Arizona and Minnesota in the NFC and Cincinnati, Denver, Baltimore , Miami and Tennessee were considered the winners of the AFC portion of the draft.
The entire first round of the NFL Draft follows:
1. Cincinnati Bengals —Joe Burrow (QB, LSU)
Bengals turned down multiple trade offers from the Dolphins in hopes Burrow can at least do what their last three first-round quarterback draft picks did not Win in the playoffs.
2. Washington Redskins — Chase Young (DE, Ohio State)
Is he the best pass-rushing prospect of the decade? If so, as some scouts say, that means he is better than Nick and Joey Bosa, Myles Garrett, Khalil Mack and Jadeveon Clowney.
3. Detroit Lions — Jeff Okudah (CB, Ohio State)
Okudah is a shutdown perimeter cornerback with the length and physicality to play press man coverage without drawing penalties. He will fill the shoes of traded Darius Slay.
4. New York Giants —Andrew Thomas (OT, Georgia)
He started 41 games at Georgia, including 15 at right tackle as a true freshman and the last 26 at left tackle. Of the top four offensive tackles, he generally is considered the steadiest and thus the safest pick.
5. Miami Dolphins — Tua Tagovailoa (QB, Alabama)
The left-hander was the consensus No. 1 prospect when last season began but a third serious injury — dislocated hip — in as many seasons raised durability concerns. In the end, talent wins out.
6. Los Angeles Chargers — Justin Herbert (QB, Oregon)
Senior Bowl Most Valuable Player made 42 starts in college but made too many head-scratching mistakes for his experience. He will try to reverse bad trend for Oregon quarterbacks in NFL.
7. Carolina Panthers — Derrick Brown (DT, Auburn)
He might have been the cleanest prospect in the draft class, when film is combined with character. He is a dominant run-stuffer who can generate some pass rush.
8. Arizona Cardinals — Isaiah Simmons (LB, Clemson)
He considers his position to be “defense,” after playing 100 or more snaps last season at five different positions. He can rush the passer, stop the run and cover in the slot.
9. Jacksonville Jaguars — C.J. Henderson (CB, Florida)
Henderson started shooting up the draft board in the weeks before the draft. He will make plays on the ball and can take chances because of recovery speed.
10. Cleveland Browns — Jedrick Wills (OT, Alabama)
A top pass protector, he played right tackle, protecting Tagovailoa’s blind side. Wills is the most pro-ready of all the tackles and will be expected to start at left tackle.
11. New York Jets — Mekhi Becton (OT, Louisville)
How is it possible that a 6-foot-7, 364-pound man ran the 40-yard dash in 5.1 seconds? He is the definition of a freak, with a high ceiling for potential and a low floor if he busts out.
12. Las Vegas Raiders — Henry Ruggs (WR, Alabama)
Late Raiders owner Al Davis would have loved this pick because the 5-foot-11 Ruggs is all about speed (4.27 seconds 40-yard dash) and catching the deep ball.
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers —Tristan Wirfs (OT, Iowa)
Protection for new quarterback Tom Brady after trading up one pick. Wirfs started at right tackle and prefers to remain on the perimeter, but there is a thought he could become an All-Pro guard.
14. San Francisco 49ers — Javon Kinlaw (DT, South Carolina)
Talk about a life-changing moment. Kinlaw grew up homeless and now is set to become a millionaire. The Senior Bowl standout will wreak havoc in the backfield on an already deep defensive line.
15. Denver Broncos — Jerry Jeudy (WR, Alabama)
A lot of teams could regret this one if Jeudy proves to be the next Julio Jones. Other than some mild injury concerns that popped up this week, he is the complete package.
16. Atlanta Falcons — A.J. Terrell (CB, Clemson)
Who was going to be the No. 3 cornerback selected? The Falcons wanted to trade up for Henderson or Okudah but settled for a tested big-game player.
17. Dallas Cowboys — Ceedee Lamb (WR, Oklahoma)
One of the steals of the first round. He averaged 21.4 yards per catch last season because he makes tacklers miss and uses speed to rack up yards after catch.
18. Miami Dolphins — Austin Jackson (OT, USC)
Is this a reach? Maybe given the rawness of his skills. But with three first-rounders and 14 total picks over seven rounds, the Dolphins can take some chances.
19. Las Vegas Raiders, Damon Arnette (CB, Ohio State)
Ohio State is the new DBU. As in Defensive Backs University. He wasn’t a first-rounder in many mock drafts, but GM Mike Mayock doesn’t listen to the crowd.
20. Jacksonville Jaguars — K’Lavon Chaisson (OLB, LSU)
In a draft class light on edge rushers, Chaisson was the consensus No. 2 option behind Young. He is much further along in his development as a pass-rusher than playing against the run.
21. Philadelphia Eagles — Jalen Reagor (WR, TCU)
A bit of a surprise the Eagles did not trade up for Lamb, but Reagor does it all: Lines up in the slot, runs gadget plays, returns kicks. Think DeSean Jackson Light.
22. Minnesota Vikings — Justin Jefferson (WR, LSU)
Jefferson scored four touchdowns in a half in the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs and 18 for the season. A replacement for traded headache Stefon Diggs.
23. Los Angeles Chargers — Kenneth Murray (ILB, Oklahoma)
The Patriots traded down, as they often do. The Chargers grabbed a sideline-to-sideline playmaker who is considered one of the highest character players in the first round.
24. New Orleans Saints – Cesar Ruiz (C, Michigan)
The Camden, N.J. native dedicated his draft process to his late father, tragically killed in a vehicle accident. He is a tone-setter with the flexibility to play guard.
25. San Francisco 49ers — Brandon Aiyuk (WR, Arizona State)
He underwent core muscle surgery once it became clear OTAs would be postponed, but his health didn’t scare off the 49ers, who traded up. He is a dangerous returner, too.
26. Green Bay Packers – Jordan Love (QB, Utah State)
Start the clock on Aaron Rodgers after the Packers traded up for the gunslinger, whose numbers fell off a cliff from 2018 to 2019. Love has some magic in his game, though.
27. Seattle Seahawks – Jordyn Brooks (MLB, Texas Tech)
He made 367 career tackles, including 20 for a loss last season, playing like a honing missile to the ball. The Seahawks’ defensive reload continues.
28. Baltimore Ravens – Patrick Queen (ILB, LSU)
A classic Ravens pick despite just starting one season. Forget that he is a bit undersized. He will fit right into the smashmouth AFC North.
29. Tennessee Titans – Isaiah Wilson (OT, Georgia)
The Brooklyn native offers prototypical tackle size at 6-foot-6, 350 pounds. As you might expect given those measurements, his footwork can be a little sloppy, but has a lot of room to develop.
30. Miami Dolphins – Noah Igbinoghene (CB, Auburn)
The former wide receiver is just two years into his cornerback career but doesn’t shy away from contact. He is the son of two Olympian track stars.
31. Minnesota Vikings – Jeff Gladney (CB, TCU)
Gladney plays with a chip on his shoulder and likes to talk trash. He had 27 pass break-ups over the last two seasons. The Vikings are redoing the entire secondary.
32. Kansas City Chiefs – Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB, LSU)
The only thing more surprising than Andy Reid taking a running back in the first round is that he passed on Jonathan Taylor and D’Andre Swift. The shifty Edwards-Helaire is a pass-catcher, too.