BLACKFOOT – It may not have been official until Tuesday, March 31, but you can count on it happening now that the calendar changed to April 1.
With the new Collective Bargaining Agreement now in place, it is much easier to begin work on an actual schedule which will be the next thing that is released by the NFL.
For many years now, ever since the famous days of Pete Rozelle, the NFL has subscribed to the theory that parity makes the league better and this is just another step toward that happening.
The league announced that the playoffs will be expanded once again this fall, going to 14 teams instead of 12 teams with only one team getting that coveted first-round bye. Only one team in each conference will get that bye and it has been proven over the years that the team(s) that get that bye have a much better chance of making the Super Bowl than do the teams that don’t get that bye.
AN expanded playoff scenario will go hand in hand with the 17-game season and a shortened preseason schedule.
For weeks now, the NFL has also been advertising that the season will start on time and will be playing before full stadiums. They have steadfastly held their ground and with recent news concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, they may just be right.
While the otheR professional leagues — NBA, MLB, and MLS — have been trying to get hold of a solution and have had numerous players test positive for COVID-19, the NFL has beeN steadfast in its stance and have yet to have a player test positive. It has worked well for them thus far.
We can look forward to this country’s favorite sport, the NFL, getting started on time, playing before full stadiums and drawing record crowds in the process for this sports starved nation.
It is good to be an NFL fan on April 1, 2020.
Playoffs will have two more games
The move from 12 to 14 will allow in one more team per conference. The positive to this is that more teams will be alive in the playoffs later into the season. The downside is that the 13th and 14th teams will be fairly average.
There is one main consideration for team owners: Two more playoff games that will create more revenue.
It won’t be hard for the NFL to structure the new-look playoffs. One team in each conference instead of two will get first-round byes, and there will be three games for each conference on wild-card weekend instead of two.
Ramifications to expanded playoffs
There will be ramifications to expanded playoffs, other than more money to the NFL.
Getting the No. 1 seed will be more important than ever, and swing many more conference championships. First-round byes don’t ensure Super Bowl runs, but teams that have wild-card weekend off have a much better chance of winning a conference title. And now there will be only one team resting in each conference instead of two.
Given that head-to-head results are the first tiebreaker, games between top teams in a conference late in the season will take on more significance. Previously, a No. 2 seed would get a bye. Now it’ll be playing on opening weekend against a team that previously wouldn’t have qualified in the field.
There are sometimes quality teams that get left out of the postseason because there were only two wild-card spots and sometimes more than two deserving teams. There were also seasons in which the first team out was 9-7 or 8-8. Given that the only edge a theoretical 13-3 No. 2 seed gets over a 8-8 No. 7 seed in a 14-team playoff bracket will be a home game in Round 1, expect the playoffs to be much more unpredictable and random.
There was no question the NFL was going to expand the playoffs. It has been a topic of conversation for years. And now it’s here.
Bring on the fall and the start of football.