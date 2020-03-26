BLACKFOOT – As we navigate our way through the COVID-19 pandemic and we have to make adjustments in our personal lives to make accommodations for the sports that we all love, it has come to my attention that there has been very little said or reported in regards to the NFL.
From what I have seen, heard and read about, the NFL has been the only major sports league that has been able to take advantage of the pandemic in a positive way.
Other than New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton testing positive for the COVID-19 virus and his subsequent poor judgment in his travels while having symptoms of the virus, there has been very little said or done.
The NFL has very quietly gone about its business in a very calm manner.
Athletes have been working out on their own, either in their own gyms, private gyms with personal trainers, or with small groups of players who live in common cities.
There have been no outcries from the athletes about their own personal agendas or what is wrong or anything of the sort and it has been very nice to not have to listen to all of the rhetoric.
Mini-camps which might have normally been at the forefront of things were very quietly canceled. The league has been quiet other than the rash of free agent signings that will undoubtedly impact the league in a big way, most notably the signing of Tom Brady by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the subsequent movement of quarterbacks throughout the league. This will definitely have a new feel for it with all of the movement there has been from one team to another league-wide.
Commissioner Roger Goodell has been quiet, thank goodness, until last Thursday, March 19, when he sent a letter to the entire league, primarily to the NFL employees and their work to help stop the spread of COVID-19 virus.
Until the NFL Draft surfaces, there likely will be very little news coming out of the league. Following that, the next big date will be the opening of camps in July, followed by the preseason and then the regular season begins. The players have ratified their Collective Bargaining Agreement and everything is set for another season to begin, one that will have even more fans than ever before, especially with every other league in the land being on hiatus.
That is to the credit of the league and their being satisfied to take care of business at home rather than spouting off at every opportunity about what is right or wrong with this pandemic.
Following is the majority of the letter that Goodell sent to all teams in the league and is directed to the NFL employees themselves.
---
On Thursday, March 19, Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a letter to all NFL employees regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Sam Farmer of the L.A. Times shared excerpts of it in his article regarding plans for the draft.
We’ve since obtained the full letter. We’ve decided to share all of it, both to underscore the gravity of the moment and hopefully to inspire everyone to do what needs to be done.
It’s worth reading the letter, if only for the Steve Gleason quote appearing near the bottom. Here’s the entire letter from Goodell to all NFL employees, unedited:
Dear NFL Family,
As we’ve all experienced, the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected our communities around the world. The NFL family is no different and we are facing the same unprecedented challenges as our friends, families and neighbors. This involves all of us and we will get through it together.
Our primary concern is for the health and well-being of you and your families. We have a variety of resources to help and we encourage you to take advantage of them. You will find a wide range of advice from leading experts to help maintain your physical and mental health. If you are facing a difficult or unusual situation, please let your manager, or your HR liaison know so that we can try to get you the help you need.
I know it has not been easy balancing your personal and work lives.
But you have done that and I want to thank you for your tireless work and commitment to the NFL, our fans, players, clubs and partners. I am proud of what all of you have done over the past week and how you have proven that we can be productive in this difficult environment. This begins with caring for each other and over-communicating. You have identified issues and come up with creative solutions.
We are seeing the results of your hard work as we began our league year on schedule yesterday having concluded on Sunday a trans-formative CBA with our partners in the NFLPA, extending our partnership with our players through the 2030 season. We are hopefully providing our fans a small but welcomed respite from the critical matters at hand with some exciting football news and optimism about the upcoming season.
Keeping in mind our priority of protecting the health of our employees, the public and everyone associated with the NFL, we have made modifications to some of our off season events, such as the NFL Draft. Planning for the Draft is a good example of how we will need to think differently, embrace technology and collaborate. We will also use the Draft to help support fans and those people impacted in our communities.
While there have been changes to the way we work and some of our plans, we have an unwavering commitment to upholding the NFL’s legacy of unifying and lifting the spirit of America, and bringing out the best in our fans and in our communities around the world. You’ll hear more from us in the days and weeks ahead about how we intend to demonstrate that commitment well beyond our fields. And I hope you’ll share your ideas on how we can do that.
I look no further than one of the NFL’s legendary players – Saints’ legend and advocate Steve Gleason – to provide us comfort and inspiration. Steve offered these thoughts in his acceptance speech at his Congressional Gold Medal ceremony which I was honored to attend in January:
“If we compassionately collaborate to solve problems, our human potential is boundless. If we can work to understand and solve each other’s problems, and each other’s pain compassionately, then, truly, all things are possible.”
We will get through these difficult days together and every one of you should be proud knowing that you have played an important role to help our world emerge stronger and more unified.
Thank you again and my best to you and your families.
Roger
---
With the NFL Draft rapidly approaching, there will undoubtedly be more and more speculation about whether or not it will actually take place, especially since it is planned for Las Vegas, a city that has virtually been shut down in the face of COVID-19.
If the NFL can pull this one off and not lose any fans in the wake of the pandemic, my hat is off to them and will only make them stronger and that much more of a world wide power in sporting events.
My hat is off to Goodell and the NFL, this has been much more than I would have ever given them credit about in the past.
I have no love lost for Goodell, but in this case, he has performed admirably and with great aplomb.
My hat is off to him and his staff for the efforts they have given to make it through this pandemic without making themselves the forefront of every headline on the sports pages.