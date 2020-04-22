BLACKFOOT – Have you ever thought about playing in the NFL? Well, just consider this and maybe now is the time to contact the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to gauge their interest in obtaining your talents.
The Buccaneers are announcing that they have worked out a trade with the Patriots that would send Rob Gronkowski, yes the All Pro tight end that retired just over a year ago, and their seventh round pick in this year’s draft to the Bucs for their fourth round pick.
This all took place shortly after a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network in which Gronkowski was interested in playing football again, but only if he could play with Tom Brady, who was a free agent signing earlier this year with Tampa Bay.
It seems that there is no limit to what the NFL is capable of getting done in order to make headlines, especially in the same week that they will be hosting the 2020 NFL Draft beginning on Thursday night.
Should make for some interesting viewing of the draft proceedings today if this all comes to fruition before the draft.
Following is the story by Jason Owens of Yahoo Sports regarding the trade.
The New England Patriots have agreed to trade Rob Gronkowski to theTampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.
Pending a physical, Gronkowski is coming out of retirement and will be dealt along with a seventh-round pick to the Bucs for a fourth-round pick, according to the report.
Gronkowski hasn’t played since the 2018 season that ended with the Patriots winning the Super Bowl over the Los Angeles Rams. He retired prior to last season following nine years with the Patriots that included three Super Bowl rings and a multitude of injuries that took their toll on his body.
He has one year and $10 million remaining on a contract that will remain valid once his return to the league is official.
Gronkowski, 30, is widely considered the best tight end to ever play the game. He retired at a young age and has visibly shed a significant portion of his playing weight since leaving the Patriots. What kind of playing shape he’ll be in whenever the NFL starts again is a mystery.
A five-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro, Gronkowski played in 13 games during his final season with the Patriots, tallying 682 yards and three touchdowns, well off his peak production. Gronkowksi has four seasons of more than 1,000 yards receiving and five seasons with at least 10 touchdowns.
He joins an offense already loaded with receiving talent and likely won’t be asked to carry as heavy a load as he did in New England. Wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both made the Pro Bowl catching passes from Jameis Winston last season, and fourth-year tight end O.J. Howard has the tools to be a dangerous receiver lining up in an offense alongside Gronkowksi.
If people thought that the Jameis Winston led offense was something to watch a year ago, imagine what Brady will be able to do with a running game and four top notch receivers at his beck and call during the season. This could be an offense that will set some yardage records if nothing else. Just think of it, touchdown passes going to potentiall four All-Pro caliber receivers on one team. How in the world will New England ever be able to create the headlines of old with Tampa Bay in the League?