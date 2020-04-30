BLACKFOOT – The rumor mill that is the offseason of the NFL has kicked into overdrive with all of the speculation of when and if the NFL season will actually get underway.
With the NFL Draft having been concluded, teams are trying to finalize their plans for the preseason and getting themselves ready for the regular season, which will still hopefully begin around Labor Day weekend in September.
It all started Thursday morning when the Cincinnati Bengals released veteran starting quarterback Andy Dalton. That makes way for top draft pick Joe Burrow of LSU. Following is a short article that appeared in Yahoo Sports on Thursday morning.
The Bengals have released veteran quarterback Andy Dalton.
The move — which will save the Bengals over $17 million on the salary cap — comes after Cincinnati made LSU star Joe Burrow the No. 1 overall pick in last Thursday’s virtual NFL Draft.
“Andy has not only been an outstanding player on the field,” the team said in a statement posted on Twitter, “but a role model in the Cincinnati community for the last nine years.
“Thank you for everything, Andy.”
Dalton, 32, spent nine seasons with the Bengals after being selected in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of TCU. The three-time Pro Bowler had a career mark of 70-61-2 with the franchise but had an 0-4 record in the playoffs.
Dalton’s release opens the door for Burrow to take over the starting quarterback role for the Bengals. His only competition is second year QB Ryan Finley, who showed he’s not ready for NFL action by completing 47.1% of his passes last season. Burrow was likely going to be the Week 1 starting quarterback even if Dalton was on the roster, this just confirms his status as the starter.
Dalton will now get a chance to hit the free agent market where there aren’t many open spots left for quarterbacks. Every team outside of the Patriots has their 2020 starting option set in stone and New England doesn’t have enough cap space right now for a veteran QB deal. Dalton will likely end up taking a backup gig for the 2020 season, but no clear landing spots have materialized.
One team that does make sense is the Jacksonville Jaguars. Dalton is familiar with Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden from his time in Cincinnati and he would be a solid option for Jacksonville to turn to if Gardner Minshew struggles in his sophomore season.
Dalton would have seen a better market if the Bengals had released him earlier in the offseason instead of pursuing trade assets that weren’t being offered to them. Like Jameis Winston, Dalton can be a valuable player for a team to have at a discounted rate.
In any case, the Bengals have already transitioned from Dalton to whoever will take over the reins for the Bengals and Dalton will be playing under center for another team, possibly the New England Patriots.
While there hasn’t been any announcement yet, it has been widely speculated that Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers was upset when the team drafted Jordan Love of Utah State in the first round of the NFL Draft rather than seek some help at wide receiver which the team desperately needs. That move has many thinking that Rodgers will be on the trading block at any time now and could actually be moved to the New England Patriots who will be looking to move on from future Hall of Famer Tom Brady who signed with Tampa Bay in the offseason.
All this proves is that the musical chairs that we have seen thus far in this off season for the history books may be far from being over.
Following are some comments that have been made around the league regarding Aaron Rodgers and how he feels regarding the Love pick in the Draft.
And he has some candid thoughts about the Green Bay Packers using a first-round draft pick on quarterback Jordan Love. He doesn’t fault Love. But he thinks the Packers did wrong by Aaron Rodgers and expects that there will be consequences.
Like many, Favre was taken aback by the Packers trading up in the first round to select a quarterback.
“I was very surprised,” Favre told SirusXM NFL Radio. “Actually I was more surprised than when Aaron was drafted in my situation way back when.
“They were several plays away from the Super Bowl. ... To me, it sends a message to Aaron. ‘We’re preparing for our future first and deal with our present after.’”
The Packers, who fell one win short of playing in the Super Bowl last season are in desperate need of wide receiver help. Last week’s draft was one of the deepest at the position in league history with standouts like Clemson’s Tee Higgins and USC’s Michael Pittman Jr. still on the board when the Packers selected.
Instead they chose a backup quarterback, to the dismay of most.
“I don’t know what that immediate need would have been,” Favre continued. “But I would think maybe another receiver, someone who can come and start right away with the assumption it can get us to the Super Bowl.”
Favre: Packers ‘sent disrespect message’ to Rodgers
Favre was similarly candid on the “Rich Eisen Show” and said that the Packers sent the wrong message to their franchise quarterback with two MVPs and a Super Bowl ring.
“Green Bay’s one of [the teams] that should be playing for now,” Favre told Eisen. “They don’t draft any weapons, not just in the first round, but any weapons that can help immediately to my knowledge. And that just sends a disrespect message to Aaron Rodgers.”
The Packers drafted two offensive skill position players — second-round running back A.J. Dillon and third-round tight end Josiah Deguara.
With Aaron Jones and his 1,500 scrimmage yards and 19 total touchdowns from last season leading the Packers backfield, the selection of Dillon was almost as equally baffling as the Love pick. Neither Dillon nor Deguara is going to fill the wideout void across from Davante Adams in the Packers offense.
Favre knows the drill
Favre, of course, was in Rodgers’ position when the Packers drafted Rodgers as his successor in 2005. Favre played three more seasons in Green Bay before giving way to Rodgers and finishing his career with the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.
Despite the potential for animosity, Favre told Eisen that “Aaron and I get along great.” He said he spoke with Rodgers after the draft and that he was “surprised” by the selection of Love.
Favre thinks Rodgers will eventually leave Packers
He made clear that he wasn’t speaking for Rodgers when he said this, but he told Eisen he believes that the Love selection will cause irreparable damage to Rodgers’ relationship with the team and result in Rodgers finishing his career somewhere else.
“I think they burned a bridge that’s gonna be hard to overcome,” Favre told Eisen. “At some point, I think it will rear its ugly head. ...
“I think Aaron will finish somewhere else. That’s my gut. I guarantee you this. It’s got the wheel’s turning in Aaron’s mind. If that’s the case, then that means there’s a chip on his shoulder toward the organization that otherwise was not there.”
In the meantime, he doesn’t expect Rodgers to groom his potential replacement.
“It’s not his job to mentor Jordan Love,” Favre said. “This discussion went on when I left Green Bay. It’s not the head guy’s job to mentor the next guy. That guy is ultimately there to take your spot.”
In any case, the NFL rumor mill is in full swing and what you have, are two NFL quarterbacks, both of whom have been named All Pro at one time or another, both of whom have been at the top of the game as a quarterback and both are being linked to the New England Patriots and the Patriots just happen to have a need. One of them certainly could end up in New England and as the Patriots keep reminding us, they are still good enough to make a run at another Super Bowl in any given year, as long as Bill Belichick is the head coach.
The Patriots have a need and they have some money to spend on one of those two quarterbacks and we will just have to sit back and wait for something to happen before we will find out who it will be or if Belichick goes in yet another direction to replace Brady.
Something is definitely up and knowing Belichick the way that we all do, he will somehow come out of all this with a solid quarterback to lead his offense and a chance to get to the Super Bowl in yet another year. After all, he has done it to the NFL nearly every year since I can remember.
I can’t wait till tomorrow to see just what rumor will surface in the NFL next!
(Yahoo Sports and writers Jason Owens and Darren Harwell of NBC Sports)