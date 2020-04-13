BLACKFOOT – As NFL fans look forward to the annual NFL Draft, let it be known that there will be changes in not only the format, but where the broadcasts will be coming from.
First of all, ABC will once again have a prime-time broadcast of the first two nights, which will cover the first three rounds of the draft.
That will be different from the the ESPN/NFL Network telecast and, for the most part, the picks will be announced by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and will be announced from a studio in Goodell’s basement.
ESPN/NFL Network will be teaming up for just one broadcast, shown on both networks and originating from a single studio, coming to the world from Bristol, Conn., and the studios of ESPN.
Of course, all of this is in response to questions concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and what is the safest for the fans, players, teams and draftees in the face of the current status of the pandemic.
Originally scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, the NFL Draft will likely draw record viewership numbers and will capture the audience like never before. The draft is scheduled to take place April 23-25.
The rest of this story originates from Yahoo Sports and writer Frank Schwab.
The NFL draft is going on as scheduled, with all of the TV coverage a quarantined football fan could ask for.
But there will be some changes from the typical TV presentation, including a collaboration between two networks that usually have competing draft shows.
The NFL announced its draft broadcast plans, adjusted for coronavirus restrictions. The most interesting note was that ESPN and NFL Network will be teaming up for one broadcast, shown on both networks. The draft will take place April 23-25.
TV broadcast plans for NFL draft
There will still be multiple broadcasts. ABC will have a prime-time broadcast of the first two nights of the draft, which covers the first three rounds. That will be different than the ESPN/NFL Network telecast.
The NFL’s announcement said the ESPN/NFL Network broadcast will originate from ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut. The people on hand will “adhere to proper social distancing guidelines and local workplace rules” in regards to coronavirus restrictions.
Trey Wingo of ESPN will host, joined remotely by analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick and Booger McFarland. The NFL Network will have a presence too, with host Rich Eisen and analysts Daniel Jeremiah, Michael Irvin and Kurt Warner contributing remotely. Suzy Kolber will conduct interviews from ESPN studios, with reporters Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter providing updates from their homes. ESPN will have seven other reporters covering specific teams, working remotely.
The draft will look a lot different than usual (here’s an FAQ on all of the adjustments for the draft this year), but everyone has known that for weeks.
A new-look NFL draft
We found out over the weekend that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will be announcing picks from his basement. Strange times.
By putting on the NFL draft, which can be mostly done remotely and not put anyone in danger, the league has said it hopes to give fans a bit of entertainment in an unusual time, something it repeated in its TV coverage announcement.
“The National Football League, ESPN and ABC hope the 2020 NFL draft will bring fans a small but welcome diversion in the middle of a difficult and unprecedented time,” the announcement said.
The league will also be raising funds through a “Draft-A-Thon over the three-day event.
The draft always does great television ratings. Given the lack of anything else on the sports calendar, there might be record ratings for what will be a one-of-a-kind NFL draft.
With a large number of NFL fans sitting at home under “shelter in place” rulings nationwide, there will be ample opportunity for fans of the League to sit by their television sets and see the entire draft, following their personal favorite teams as they negotiate their way through the draft and make selections that could change the face of teams league-wide.
In the aftermath of a very mobile free-agent signing period with a large number of players changing teams, especially quarterbacks and wide receivers, it will be interesting to see how teams attempt to plug holes in rosters left vacant by the movement of players throughout the league.
This could indeed be one of the most interesting NFL drafts in many a year.