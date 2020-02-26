The new film “The Night Clerk” is an intriguing adventure into the life of a night clerk at a hotel. The twist is that the night clerk at this hotel watches the guests constantly.
In the course of his “watching,” the clerk, Bart Bromley (played by Tye Sheridan), witnesses a murder in one of the rooms.
Bart is a highly intelligent young man on the autism spectrum and as he discovers the secret surveillance cameras , he begins to record the guests in efforts to improve his social interaction skills. When a woman is murdered during his shift, Bart becomes the prime suspect, but he has a dilemma in that he can’t reveal his cameras have captured evidence to prove his innocence. As the police investigation closes in, Bart makes a personal connection with a beautiful guest named Andrea, but soon realizes that he must stop the real murderer before she becomes his next victim.
The film was written and directed by Michael Cristofer and he intertwines his characters with deft skill and keeps the audience on the edge of their seats throughout the movie as they work to figure out the plot themselves.
His casting of John Leguizamo as the police detective and Helen Hunt as the boy’s mother work well together as they also work to solve the mystery of the murder without damaging the boy.
“You need to understand that this is a sensitive boy and you can’t just do this to him,” Hunt’s character states and then validates the point she is trying to make.
While this is Cristofer’s third film, but the first since “Original Sin” back in 2001, he does a masterful job of working with his characters and keeps the audience involved as well.
Produced by Saban Films, this movie has debuted without first being showcased at one of the many film festivals around the world.
Also starring Ana de Armas as the beautiful guest Andrea, the film revolves around the relationship of the four main characters for the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Cristofer.
A well done film that should keep audiences interested and occupied throughout.
While this film has only been released in limited locations thus far, it could be widespread before March and should do well enough at the box office to ensure that the cast and director have more opportunities to showcase their talents.
I enjoyed the film and rate it as a 3.75 on a scale of 1-5 mainly because I know it will not appeal to all the audiences even though I thought it well done.