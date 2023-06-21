Eric Adams

In the late evening of Friday, June 16, 2023, Eric Walker Adams passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. He ended a year and a half long battle with cancer. He is now free of his broken body and is in the presence of loved ones who have preceded him. In his brief eighteen years, he touched countless lives with his bright smile, warm attitude, and genuine care for those around him.

Eric was born on Easter Sunday, March 27, 2005, to Scott and Natalie Adams. Not only did he have four living grandparents, but Eric was also lucky enough to have eight living great-grandparents when he was born. As a result, he was the recipient of endless love and attention from countless family members.


