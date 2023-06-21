In the late evening of Friday, June 16, 2023, Eric Walker Adams passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. He ended a year and a half long battle with cancer. He is now free of his broken body and is in the presence of loved ones who have preceded him. In his brief eighteen years, he touched countless lives with his bright smile, warm attitude, and genuine care for those around him.
Eric was born on Easter Sunday, March 27, 2005, to Scott and Natalie Adams. Not only did he have four living grandparents, but Eric was also lucky enough to have eight living great-grandparents when he was born. As a result, he was the recipient of endless love and attention from countless family members.
From a young age Eric loved space. As a little boy, he loved to wear NASA uniforms and never tired of watching Star Wars, Wall-E, and Apollo 13. Eric was determined that one day he would go to the moon. He had an insatiable appetite as a boy to learn, a trait that never left him. He had a love for building Legos, and especially enjoyed designing his own Lego creations.
As a young teen, Eric was timid and prone to anxious worry, but as he grew and matured his confidence increased and he developed a love of reaching out to others in hopes of helping them see the goodness and strength he believed lies within each one of us. He would frequently tell people, "You just have to believe in yourself." One of his life goals was to be a gentleman in every circumstance, and he maintained that standard throughout his arduous battle with cancer.
At age 17, Eric started indoor rock climbing. It quickly became his passion. As he pushed himself to tougher challenges on the rock wall, he began struggling with back pain that got worse and worse. After months of pushing through the pain, in August of 2022 he received the diagnosis that his debilitating pain was caused by a very rare, very aggressive cancer called Sclerosing Epithelioid Fibrosarcoma. Thus began his greatest battle through which he remained firm in his belief that God had a plan for him. To hear him complain about his plight was a rare thing.
Eric was an Elder in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Before his diagnosis, he had hoped to serve a full-time mission, but he willingly changed his mind set to see that his mission would be carried out in the spirit world. He whole-heartedly welcomed this change in his plans to do whatever it was God asked of him.
Eric is survived by his parents Scott & Natalie Adams, three younger siblings Nicole, Audrey, and Jack Adams; his grandparents Stevan & Julie Adams and David & Jacqueline Higham; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
His family would like to express their endless gratitude to Eric's hospice nurse Anjula Adhikari, Dr. Erickson, and the staff at Brio Home Health and Hospice; Dr. Jeffrey Hancock, Jed Bartschi, nurse Julie, and the entire staff at Teton Cancer Institute; Dr. Daric Russell and Matt Nelson at Pain & Spine Specialists of Idaho, and Dr. Bradford Hatch at The Pediatric Center. You all played a profound role in Eric's care and will never be forgotten.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Idaho Falls Stake Center, 1155 E 1st Street. The family will visit with friends Friday, June 23, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery.
