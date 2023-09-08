Bernetta Carol Ritter Albertson, age 79, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, surrounded by family.
She was born on October 26, 1943, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Clyde Willard Ritter and Ardith Mae Durrant Ritter. Bernetta was the third of nine children in her family, and she grew up in Ririe, Idaho.
Bernetta was beloved by her family and friends throughout her life, and was known as a bright light for those around her and will always be missed. She met her sweetheart Lyle Albertson when they were working in the potato fields as teenagers in 1961. They fell in love and married on June 15, 1962, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple and made their home in Roberts, Idaho. Bernetta and Lyle then became parents to Warren, Shannon, and Anita, and raised their family in Roberts, Idaho.
Her positive attitude and magnetic personality made her a favorite among those she worked with. She worked at the Roberts Elementary school for over 20 years as a para-professional teaching English, specifically working with children learning to speak English. She felt a strong connection to her students and was very supportive of them over the years, attending graduations and other events for many she taught. It was common for her and her family to run across former students who fondly remember her.
Bernetta was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and was very close with her siblings and their families as well. She spent most of her time doing good for those around her. She had been active in the LDS Church as a youth leader and teacher, and was very much loved by those she worked with in various capacities in her ward and stake over the years.
She is survived by her husband, Lyle Albertson; son, Warren (Laurie) Albertson; daughters, Shannon Hoffmann, and Anita (Darin) Cottle; eight grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren; siblings, Brenda Berrett, Vickie (Scott) Farris, Jill (Jerry) Dursteler, Rhonda (Rob) Archer, and Kim (Renee) Ritter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Ardith Mae (Durrant) Ritter; father, Clyde Willard Ritter; and siblings, Leanna Ruth Ritter Rowan, Cerena Sue Ritter Hastings; and brother, James Clyde Ritter.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, Ammon, Idaho, with viewing's on Sunday, September 10th from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. and also from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Burial will be in the Market Lake Cemetery in Roberts, Idaho. Services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
