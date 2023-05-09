Debra Alderson, 68, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 8, 2023, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital.
Debi was born August 20, 1954, in Rigby, Idaho, to Burton Griggs and Vaudis Stewart Hatch. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. She also attended Idaho State University where she earned her Associate's Degree in Business.
On February 2, 1974, she married Barry Alderson in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Debi and Barry made their home in Idaho Falls where they raised their children, Amanda and Zachary. Debi also worked as Office Manager for Hertz Car Sales for 35 years. She and Barry were later divorced.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed painting, arts and crafts, porcelain dolls, and especially spending time with her family and friends. She was a beloved grandmother to nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Debi is survived by her daughter, Amanda (Anthony) Jones of Idaho Falls; son, Zachary (Kashia) Alderson of Idaho Falls; brother, Mike (Julie) Griggs of Idaho Falls; sister, Janice (Dave) Hill of Clinton, UT; grandchildren and great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Joette Griggs; brother, Jeff Griggs; parents; and grandparents.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.
