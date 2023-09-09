Kenneth (Kenny) Rex Anderson passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 71, while under the care of hospice after a 16-year battle with Parkinson's Disease on September 7, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Ken was born December 4, 1951, in American Falls, ID to Rex Lynn Anderson and Donna Marlene Spraker. They had 2 children, Ken and his lifelong best friend Wanda. Lynn and Marlene were divorced after just 4 years. Ken spent much of his childhood moving from city to city, stepdad to stepdad, school to school, friend to friend. Ken learned at a young age that if he was going to make it in this world, it was on him to do so.
He moved sprinkler pipe in the summers and worked many other jobs. By his late teens and early 20's he moved to both Las Vegas and Phoenix, where he worked in the collections business. In 1976, he was offered a job with Blue Cross of Idaho in Idaho Falls, as their District Sales Manager, with the caveat that he learns to play golf and join the Idaho Falls County Club. Challenge accepted! The Idaho Falls Country Club became his home away from home.
In 1977, he met and married the love of his life Cheryl Irene Byington. They made Idaho Falls their home and had 3 children, Jeffrey, Ryan, and Sara.
After working for Blue Cross for 11 years, Ken decided in 1987, he could best serve his clients by being an independent broker. The family made the decision to live on what modest savings they had, take loans out of 401ks, and give Anderson Insurance Agency a go. Ken had an office in the home for more than 30 years, only possible with the near full time help of his wife, Cheryl.
Ken cherished the many relationships with schools, cities, counties and many other private businesses he worked with in all parts of Eastern Idaho. One of the most special things Ken accomplished was allowing both his sons to join him in business. They worked together for a handful of years until his retirement in 2012.
Ken was also very proud of his son-in-law, Daniel Sheets, for his many years of service to America in the United States Air Force, and that Dan, Sara, and family could eventually join everyone in Idaho Falls.
Once Ken picked up golf, he never put it down. Ken's kids had golf clubs in their hands before they could walk! In 2007, Ken and Cheryl made Gilbert, Arizona, their second home where they could enjoy golf in the winters. They made many close and lifelong friends there.
Ken was so proud of his kids and grandkids and told everyone about their most recent accomplishment every chance he could get.
On November 10, 2022, Ken, Cheryl, Jeff, Ryan, and Sara were sealed as a family in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple.
Ken is survived by his wife, Cheryl; son, Jeff (Brooke); grandkids, Hailee, Justin, Tyson; son, Ryan (Joanie); grandkids, Kylee, Dylan, Sadie, Kaden; daughter, Sara Sheets (Dan); grandkids, Rachel, Josh, Jason.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father.
The family would like to thank Enhabit Home Health and Hospice for their wonderful care in his final weeks.
A celebration of life with family will take place in the coming days. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to your favorite youth charity.
