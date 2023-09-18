Stephanie Thompson Anderson, 54, passed away on August 16, 2023, following a heart attack, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah, surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 13, 1969, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Victor and Elaine Thompson. It was a doubly special day for the family, as it was Vic and Elaine's ninth wedding anniversary. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School with honors, sixth in her class of 300+. She then attended Idaho State University, where she earned a B.S. in microbiology. During college, she also performed a summer research project at Montana State University. She later earned certifications related to her work in medical laboratories.
After graduating from ISU, she began what was to be a 30-year career as a medical laboratory scientist. This included Dr. John Liljenquist's office in Idaho Falls, Boise VA Medical Center, several Dallas/Forth Worth area medical centers (Forest Park Medical Center, Weatherford Regional Medical Center, and Texas Health Resources), and (most recently) the core lab for St. Luke's Boise Medical Center. She loved her work.
In 2007 she married Cory Lee Anderson in Boise. They relocated to Weatherford, TX. They were divorced in 2021, and in 2022 Stephanie moved back to Boise to work for St. Luke's. She was very happy to be back in Boise, including reuniting with old friends.
Stephanie played the clarinet in concert band and the saxophone in jazz band in high school. She maintained an interest in music and attending concerts throughout her life. She was active as a youth in dance, figure skating, basketball, softball, and golf. She was an ardent fan of the Kansas City Chiefs football team.
Stephanie was keenly interested in her Norwegian heritage. Twice she traveled to Norway to see the sights and meet relatives and friends, with whom she maintained correspondence through the years.
Her cats, Prince and Maggie Moo, were precious to her. After they died, she couldn't resist feeding and and helping care for stray cats in her Texas neighborhood. She adopted two of them, Sunny and Thorbjorn, and brought them with her to Boise. They were of great comfort to her, and happily they have been adopted into a new home.
Stephanie was kind, patient, generous, and good natured. She faced her challenges in life, such as Type I diabetes from the age of 10, with a cheerful disposition and without complaint. She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Stephanie is survived by her mother Elaine, brother Todd (Koni), sister Tracie (Terrell), nephew Zachary (Hailey), nephew Tanner, nephew Quinn, niece Brianna (Jordan), and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father.
A memorial service for Stephanie will be held at 2 p.m., Mountain time, on Friday, September 29, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 455 W. Sunnyside, Idaho Falls, Idaho. The family will visit with friends from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church. For those who cannot attend, the service will be live streamed via the link at the church's website, www.firstlc.com.
