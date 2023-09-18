Stephanie Thompson Anderson

Stephanie Thompson Anderson, 54, passed away on August 16, 2023, following a heart attack, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah, surrounded by her family.

She was born on July 13, 1969, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Victor and Elaine Thompson. It was a doubly special day for the family, as it was Vic and Elaine's ninth wedding anniversary. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School with honors, sixth in her class of 300+. She then attended Idaho State University, where she earned a B.S. in microbiology. During college, she also performed a summer research project at Montana State University. She later earned certifications related to her work in medical laboratories.


