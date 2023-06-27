Mark Don Argyle passed away June 21, 2023, in Seattle, Washington, from complications of treatment for cancer.
Mark was born in Ft. Benning, Georgia, on October 8, 1956, to Donald Potter Argyle and Georgia Marilyn Thurman Argyle. He is bookended by his older sister, Marilyn, and his younger sister, Becky. He grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he loved the outdoors, mountains, hiking, and camping.
He attended Del Norte High School where he ran track and cross-country. He was an Eagle Scout. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Fukuoka and Okayama, Japan. He graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering from Brigham Young University, and later received a Masters of Engineering in Technical Japanese from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
He met his wife, jan, at BYU, in an alley, as they liked to say. A bowling alley. :) They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on August 23, 1979.
Mark and jan lived in Provo, Utah; Ponca City, Oklahoma; Billings, Montana; Ammon, Idaho; and settled in Idaho Falls, Idaho, in 1990. They have four children: Emily, Ryan (Shannon), Jordan (Elina), Robyn (Shaun); and 13 grandchildren: Makayla, Tyler, Landon, and Peyton; Dainen, Alivia and Tian; Eva, Kikka, Anna and Oliver; and Rory and Camri. Family is immensely important to Mark and he loves his very much. He loved spending time with them, talking with them, traveling with them, and playing and reading and having fun with his grandchildren.
Mark loved and lived the gospel. He spent his life in service, in various callings, where he developed deep and meaningful connections with the youth, especially in Scouting, and other ward members. He had a bedrock testimony of Jesus Christ and His Atonement, and was grateful for so many blessings throughout his life.
Mark genuinely loved people. All people. He loved getting to know them, and what was important to them. He was so interested in everything and everyone. He had a passion for life, and always wanted to be doing or learning something. He was especially interested in learning languages, in learning to play the guitar, in looking for ways to improve, and in deepening his knowledge of scripture and the life of the Savior. He loved talking with and learning from and sharing ideas with his family and others.
Mark did many good things in his work career with Conoco in Ponca City and Billings, and at the INL here in Idaho Falls. He met and worked with many fine people who became good friends. He was part of teams that developed innovative processes that benefited industry, has his name on several patents, and received an R&D 100 Award.
Mark will be loved and remembered and so very missed by his family: his wife, his children and their spouses, and grandchildren; his father, Don; his sister, Becky, her husband Terril and their family; brother-in-law, Mark Jarmie, and his and Marilyn's family; beloved nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and jan's siblings and extended family.
Greeting him on the other side are his mother, Georgia; his sister, Marilyn; his grandparents, John and Emily Grace Potter and Elmer and Elva Bankhead Thurman; and many other much loved family members and friends.
Mark and his family are so grateful for the love, prayers, cards, calls, texts, emails, caring for our home, concern and support offered by so many during these last difficult months. You truly made such a difference. Thank you!
Mark's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Rd., Ammon, Idaho. Family will meet with friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the same location, and also from 1-1:45 p.m. on Saturday before the service. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery.
The service will be broadcast live at 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Please see Mark's obituary at woodfuneralhome.com for that link. You may also leave thoughts, memories or stories of Mark for his family at memorieswithmark5623@gmail.com. Mark 10/8/1956 - 6/21/2023Argyle
