WIlson R. Armstrong

Wilson R. Armstrong 1941-2023, Idaho Falls, Idaho. Our beloved and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and dentist, Wilson R. ("Dick") Armstrong, peacefully passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Wilson passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Wilson began his life on February 13, 1941 in St. Anthony, Idaho, as the oldest of five children of Wilson and Venice Taylor Armstrong. Of his siblings, Wilson is survived by his sister, Diana, and his brother, Daniel.


