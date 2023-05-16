Julia Atwood

Julia Jeppson Atwood, 93, formerly Pingree, Idaho, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023 at her home in Caldwell, Idaho.

Julia was born June 18, 1929 at Rexburg, Idaho to Bertha and Olin Jeppson. She married Ellis Lavon Atwood July 9, 1956 in St. Maries, Idaho and they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 9, 1957. They had 7 children. They lived in Pingree, Idaho and farmed to make a living. Ellis died at the age of 57 on April 10, 1977. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served a mission in the Southern States Mission. She served faithfully in the church. She worked as a school teacher and as a custodian for 16 years cleaning the Pingree church house.


