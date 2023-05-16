Julia Jeppson Atwood, 93, formerly Pingree, Idaho, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023 at her home in Caldwell, Idaho.
Julia was born June 18, 1929 at Rexburg, Idaho to Bertha and Olin Jeppson. She married Ellis Lavon Atwood July 9, 1956 in St. Maries, Idaho and they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 9, 1957. They had 7 children. They lived in Pingree, Idaho and farmed to make a living. Ellis died at the age of 57 on April 10, 1977. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served a mission in the Southern States Mission. She served faithfully in the church. She worked as a school teacher and as a custodian for 16 years cleaning the Pingree church house.
Julia is survived by sister Roxcy Jeppson, Therba Paul and a brother in law Glayde Hone. Her children David (Renee), Jay (Julie), Don (Kelli), Daughter in law LeeAnn, and Daughters, Debbie and Sally Atwood. Twenty grandchildren and their spouses, and 37 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Olin and Bertha Jeppson, Sisters Idagene Hone, Marjorie Goodliffe, and a brother Nilo Jeppson. Her husband Ellis Atwood, a daughter Renae Atwood, and a son Stevan Atwood.
Viewing will be at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot, May 19, 2023 from 6-7:30pm and again May 20th 10:00 one hour prior to the services.
Funeral services will be May 20, 2023 at 11:00am also at the Hawker Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service will be broadcast. Please click the link found on Julia's obituary page at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Interment will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery.
Special thanks to Blue Bird Hospice and Terri for your kind and compassionate help and support. Julia 6/18/1929 - 5/12/2023Atwood
