Allene Lillian Bacca passed away peacefully at her cherished home on the morning of August 12, 2023. Her passing was as graceful and serene as the life she had lived, fulfilling her heartfelt desire to maintain her independence as she peacefully slipped away while reclining on her favorite couch. Allene leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and a lifetime of precious moments.
Allene Lillian Bacca was born on October 4th, 1935. She grew up in Roberts, Idaho She loved living in Roberts and was very proud of where she came from with many lifelong friends that she had maintained for 80+ years. She always commented that she had a great and happy childhood living in the small town, she told stories of having a paper route on her bicycle and getting a $1 bill bonus gift at the Post Register Christmas banquet. She learned to drive as a young girl while helping her Dad deliver mail. She graduated from Roberts High School in 1953, that fall she went off to college at Idaho State College (now Idaho State University) she took college life by storm loving every minute of it. She joined the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority, she was involved in all social activities, dances, homecoming royalty, etc. She graduated from Idaho State in 1957 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. After college, she started working at the INEL (Westinghouse). While working at the site she met the love of her life, a handsome dude, a Metallurgical Engineer from Colorado (Paul Bacca). They dated for a few years and got married on August 1st, 1959, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Idaho Falls. During this time, she was a Home Economics teacher at Bonneville High School. In January 1962, she stopped working as a teacher to start and raise a family. Her son Curtis was born and then in 1964, her daughter Jolene was born. Later in the summer of 1964, they moved into a new house that her husband Paul designed in a new upcoming neighborhood “ Jennie Lee”. This was their home for the rest of their lives. She lived happily there for 59 years. She was the ultimate Mom, the heart and soul of her family. Throughout the years, she dedicated herself to raising Curtis & Jolene with unwavering love and devotion. Those years were marked by cherished traditions, weekly family ski adventures to Grand Targhee, Sun Valley, and Jackson, as well as the annual family pilgrimage to San Diego to visit relatives, the beach, Disneyland, Dodgers & Padres games. One of her favorite activities over the years was playing tennis at the Idaho Falls Racquet Club with a great group of ladies. She also took the weekly ski bus from Idaho Falls to Grand Targhee with her close friend and partner in crime, Anita Ferrin. Each week these trips were always epic, and legendary adventures. She was a very proud member of a group of neighborhood ladies called the “Homemakers” that met monthly for over 50 years. She really loved the friendship with all those women. She traveled the world with her husband both domestically and internationally on luxurious cruise ships to France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, and Malta. During this time, she also became a pseudo-grandmother for her next-door neighbors (Kari, Laurie & Megan Spofford).
