Eva Louise Anderson Baker, 97, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 12, 2023, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community. She was under the care of her loving family and Enhabit Hospice.

Louise, a woman of strength and devotion, dedicated her life to loving and serving others. She was born to Geneva Barnes and Eugene McKinley Teiser in Henderson, North Carolina, the little sister to Eugene and Helen Teiser. She graduated from Henderson High School, serving as Student Body Secretary and was voted most popular and prettiest by her class. She attended Women's College at the University of North Carolina, and was then accepted by Duke University Nursing School. Her studies took an unexpected detour when she fearlessly tied the knot with Reid H. Anderson on April 22, 1946. Back then, the rules forbade married women from pursuing education, but that couldn't stop her spirit and determination.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.