Eva Louise Anderson Baker, 97, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 12, 2023, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community. She was under the care of her loving family and Enhabit Hospice.
Louise, a woman of strength and devotion, dedicated her life to loving and serving others. She was born to Geneva Barnes and Eugene McKinley Teiser in Henderson, North Carolina, the little sister to Eugene and Helen Teiser. She graduated from Henderson High School, serving as Student Body Secretary and was voted most popular and prettiest by her class. She attended Women's College at the University of North Carolina, and was then accepted by Duke University Nursing School. Her studies took an unexpected detour when she fearlessly tied the knot with Reid H. Anderson on April 22, 1946. Back then, the rules forbade married women from pursuing education, but that couldn't stop her spirit and determination.
Reid and Louise planted roots in Idaho Falls and joyfully welcomed a bustling brood of six children. Their family became a force of sportsmanship, love, and laughter. She considered it a privilege to be a "stay-at-home" mom, providing a loving, nurturing home while participating in skiing, swimming, camping, fishing, snowmobiling, hunting, water skiing, and horseback riding - some of which were very new to her southern upbringing. Her interests included bridge, making photo albums, and near the end of her life, her beloved dog, Molly. She loved to entertain and stressed hard work, honesty, and educational pursuits.
She gave unselfishly to her community, volunteering as Cub Scout Den Mother, President of Longfellow PTA, President of Medical Auxiliary, active in the Methodist, and later Presbyterian Church, and President of the PEO Sisterhood. Louise was married to Orval L. Baker from June 24, 1977, to February 10, 2009. Together, they combined ten children and made a place for everyone. Weez was always interested and encouraging to all of their children and grandchildren. One of her proudest accomplishments was finishing her nursing degree at Ricks College and working 12 years at Madison Memorial Nursing Home. We teased her that it took her 40 years to finish her degree.
She will be missed, but a joy in our thoughts and hearts forever.
She was preceded in death by Orval L. Baker, Leanne Baker Johnston, Dale Robert Baker, her parents, and brother and sister. Louise is survived by 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and children, including: Robert Reid Anderson (Susan) of Larkspur, CA, David Ray Anderson (Lee) of Idaho Falls, ID, Donna Louise Hiller of Boise, ID, William Hogan Anderson of Helena, MT, Frederick Eugene Anderson (Kim) of Whitefish, MT, Thomas Teiser Anderson (Beth) of Bozeman, MT, Georgette Baker Loring (Brick) of Salt Lake City, UT, and Danette Baker Anderson of Mesa, AZ.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. A reception with a light lunch will be held at 12 Noon following the service.
In lieu of flowers, Louise kindly requested donations be made to the Humane Society. As a reflection of her passion for flowers, we invite you to wear bright colors.
