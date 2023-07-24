Robert "Bob" Baker

Salmon residents mourn the loss of a respected, colorful and kind community man: Robert “Bob” Baker. Bob suffered from early-onset dementia-Alzheimer’s and passed from the effects of the disease on July 15, 2023. May he Rest in Peace.

Born on August 26, 1956 to William and Olena (McDonald) Baker, Bob was the son of the legendary sharp shooter Sheriff “Bill” Baker. He was welcomed home by his older brother, Tom and two half-brothers: Val and Ron Noble of Utah.


