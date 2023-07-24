Salmon residents mourn the loss of a respected, colorful and kind community man: Robert “Bob” Baker. Bob suffered from early-onset dementia-Alzheimer’s and passed from the effects of the disease on July 15, 2023. May he Rest in Peace.
Born on August 26, 1956 to William and Olena (McDonald) Baker, Bob was the son of the legendary sharp shooter Sheriff “Bill” Baker. He was welcomed home by his older brother, Tom and two half-brothers: Val and Ron Noble of Utah.
Bob graduated Salmon High School in 1974 and attended the University of Idaho to pursue a business degree. Bob married Melba Howell in 1978. After graduating from the U of I in 1980, Bob moved back to Salmon to start his accounting practice and to raise a family. Bob and Melba had three children: Rob, Jeana and Charles.
As an accomplished accountant for 38 years, a dedicated football coach for a decade and a successful powerlifter for 30 years, Bob will be remembered not only for what he did but how he did it: with 100% enthusiasm! Those close to Bob will never forget his passion for Pinto Bennett and other country music as well as the numerous, fun-filled Poison Fests that he orchestrated at The Baker Ranch.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Melba Baker, three children Rob (Meriah), Jeana and Charles; grandson, Noah Baker; Aunt Zona (McDonald) Dayton of St George, Utah, brother Tom and his family: Drew Baker, Russell Baker and Kayla Baker of North Idaho.
The Baker family would like to express a sincere thanks to the dear friends who visited Bob at The Gables Memory Care in Shelley, Idaho, The Hands of Hope, The Salmon Hospice, and all of the sympathy cards, flowers and food.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.