Our dear mother, Lucille Warner Barnes 87, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away April 12, 2023, at Lincoln Court Assisted living Center. She was under the care of Solace Hospice.
Lucille was born April 7, 1936, in Spanish Fork, Utah, to William and Mabel Warner. She attended Riverside Elementary, O.E Bell Jr. High, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1954.
On August 6, 1954, she married J.D. Barnes in the Idaho Falls temple. They were high school sweethearts and have been inseparable for almost 69 years. A few years after they were married, they moved to Germany while J.D. was in the service. They have many cherished memories while living overseas. They moved back to Idaho Falls when their daughter Cheryl was born. They were blessed with 4 children, Cheryl, Jim, Christine and Melanie.
Lucille was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many church callings. Relief Society President, Young Women President, Choir Director, Ward Organist and as a Ministering Sister. She had an amazing musical talent and blessed our family with wonderful memories gathered around the piano. She loved to support her family in all their activities. You could often find her at the ballpark or gymnasium watching her kids, grandkids and great grandkids playing their sports. She was very proud of all her kids.
J.D. and Lucille owned Barnes' Amoco Service. Lucille also worked as a secretary and at EG&G as a benefits administrator. She treasured all the relationships she has made throughout her life.
Lucille is survived by her loving husband, James "JD" Barnes of Idaho Falls; son, Jim (Pam) Barnes of Rigby, daughter, Christine (Garth) Babcock of Cheney, Washington and daughter, Melanie (Javier) Ames-Gonzales of Idaho Falls, 15 Grandchildren and 18 Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mabel Warner; daughter, Cheryl Barnes Prestidge and her brother and sisters.
A special thanks to Solace Hospice and the Staff at Lincoln Court for the wonderful care that she received.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Taylor Crossing Ward, 2040 Brentwood Drive. The family will visit with friends Sunday evening from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N Ridge, and from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park.
