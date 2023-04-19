Our dear mother, Lucille Warner Barnes 87, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away April 12, 2023, at Lincoln Court Assisted living Center. She was under the care of Solace Hospice.

Lucille was born April 7, 1936, in Spanish Fork, Utah, to William and Mabel Warner. She attended Riverside Elementary, O.E Bell Jr. High, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1954.


