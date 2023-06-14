Larry "Blake" Barney, 61, passed away suddenly and peacefullyon June 10, 2023, surrounded by his family at East Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was a resident of Idaho Falls, Idaho for four years and former resident of Green River, Wyoming.
He was born November 22, 1961 in Richfield, Utah; the first son of Afton Larry Barney and Dorothy Ruth Driggs-Barney.
Blake attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1979 graduate of Green River High School. He received a full ride football scholarship to Nebraska.
He married Brenda Jo Kempton summer of 1995 they had one daughter BayLee Fryer (Barney) who was born in 1995 and they later divorced. Blake and Kathy Berger had one daughter MaKayla Barney who was born in 2002. He later married the love of his life, his fishing partner forever Terri Suniga of Idaho Falls July 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Through this union he gained 4 step children and 6 ½ grand children.
Blake worked as the Safeway Produce manager for years, his last 28 years, he worked for OCI Chemical, he was the Captain of the OCI Mine Rescue team he retire January 20, 2019 as a Trona Miner.
He was a member of Fraternal order of Eagles #2350.
Blake was a member of The Christ of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends; gold panning; hunting; fishing; camping.
Survivors include his wife Terri Suniga-Barney of Idaho Falls, Idaho; two daughters, BayLee Fryer (Barney) of Green River, Wyoming; Makayla Barney of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one granddaughter, Runa Fryer; one aunt, Lois Curtis and husband Eugene of South Jordan, Utah. 4 step children, LJ & Savannah Suniga of Kingsland GA, Brandon Harris & Kacey Robinson of Pocatello ID, Bailey Transtrum of Soda Springs ID, Nate Suniga & Amy Frasure of Blackfoot ID as well as 6 ½ grandchildren
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy “Dot” Barney and one brother, Darren L Barney and numerous family members.
The family respectfully requests donations be made in Blake’s memory to Make-A-Wish Wyoming, 236 W 1st Street, Casper, Wyoming
