Connie Sue Barrera Davidovski, 77, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 8, 2023, at The Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg, ID.
Connie was born February 7, 1946, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Wray Neil Berrett and Helen May Shuldberg Berrett. She was the eldest of six children, having two younger brothers and three younger sisters. Connie was raised in Roberts, Idaho, where she attended Roberts Grade School and graduated from Roberts High School in 1964. During her high school years, she clerked in the local grocery store and worked in the potato fields throughout fall harvest. She enjoyed reading classics, playing sports and cheerleading. Some of her best memories were spent with her father, riding horses and herding cattle.
After high school, Connie attended Ricks College, graduating with an Associate Degree in Nursing. She then moved to Salt Lake City and attended the University of Utah where she graduated in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science and Health Education degree. While in college, she worked as a registered nurse at the LDS Hospital.
In the spring of 1969, Connie received an LDS mission call to serve in North Carolina and Virginia for two years which she said was a remarkable experience and an anchor in her life. When she returned home, she worked at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo and later in the Parkview and Riverview Hospitals in Idaho Falls.
In 1978, she married Steven Dennis Barrera. In 1984, they adopted a newborn baby girl, Susan "Suzie" Marie Barrera (Stokes). She adored Susan, who brought her much happiness. Connie was divorced in 1986. On February 8, 1994, she married and cherished her loving husband Yevgeny "Gene" Davidovski who was constantly by her side.
A great portion of her life involved her work at District 7 Health Department (Eastern Idaho Public Health) where she was a coordinator for the Handicapped Children's Service Program, Tuberculosis Program, Refugee Program and HIV Program. Connie continuously blessed and served many lives throughout her career and in her everyday associations.
Connie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was firm and steadfast in her beliefs. She took great interest in genealogy and loved to learn about her ancestors. She was often found writing in her journal, organizing photos and creating memory books for friends and family members. Connie expressed a deep charity and love for others. Between the many patients she cared for, and fellow nurses and doctors with whom she worked, Connie was a well-respected colleague and loyal friend. Connie's example of generosity and kindness left an imprint on countless hearts and will continue to grow as we remember her.
Connie is survived by her spouse, Yevgeny "Gene" Davidovski of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Susan "Suzie" Barrera Stokes of Idaho Falls, ID; step-daughter, Mariya "Masha" Davidovskaya Schow of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Wray "Buster" Neil (Patricia) Berrett of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Shauna (Oren) Hester of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Eileen (Ted) Wood of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Elden (Diana) Berrett of Blackfoot, ID; sister, Rita (Dan) Weinrich of Puerto Morelos, Mexico.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
At her request, funeral services will not be held.
