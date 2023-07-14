Connie Barrera Davidovski

Connie Sue Barrera Davidovski, 77, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 8, 2023, at The Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg, ID.

Connie was born February 7, 1946, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Wray Neil Berrett and Helen May Shuldberg Berrett. She was the eldest of six children, having two younger brothers and three younger sisters. Connie was raised in Roberts, Idaho, where she attended Roberts Grade School and graduated from Roberts High School in 1964. During her high school years, she clerked in the local grocery store and worked in the potato fields throughout fall harvest. She enjoyed reading classics, playing sports and cheerleading. Some of her best memories were spent with her father, riding horses and herding cattle.


