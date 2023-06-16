Dale Orin Batt, 65, of Grant, Idaho, passed away on June 14, 2023, at home with family. He had fought a long battle against stage four lung cancer.
Dale was born April 21, 1958, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Melvin Lee Batt and Nora Maud Martin Batt. He was raised in Grant, Idaho, where he attended Midway Elementary and then Rigby High School. After graduation, he attended Ricks College, Brigham Young University, and Idaho State University. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems from Idaho State University.
In spring of 1980, Dale met Angela Maria Mallard. They were married in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple on August 15, 1980. Dale and Angela made their home in Grant, Idaho, where over the years they welcomed five children.
Dale worked for 38 years at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory in software development and Cybersecurity; where he managed Information Technology and Cybersecurity organizations. Dale also taught Information Technology classes at night school at the Eastern Idaho Technical College (EITC) and College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) for 34 years. He was quite the well-liked teacher, with students returning to take his classes multiple times.
Dale was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a two-year mission in the Chile, Santiago South Mission. He served in a variety of stake and ward callings, including 1st Counselor in the Menan Stake Spanish Branch Presidency, High Councilor, Bishop, 2nd Counselor in the Menan Stake Presidency, and as a Stake President in the Rexburg, Idaho Young Single Adults 1st Stake. Dale loved his time spent with the young single adults, always saying it was his favorite calling.
Dale was an avid outdoorsman. He always talked about how much he loved and enjoyed the beauty of this earth. He loved to go hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved involving his children and grandchildren in all these activities. He was a such a happy, kind, fun-loving husband, father, and grandpa. Everyone knew that it was going to be a great adventure if "Papa" was clapping and rubbing his hands together!
Dale is survived by his wife, Angela Maria Mallard of Grant, Idaho; his children, Cassie (Scott) Bowen of Garfield, Idaho, Crystal (Curtis) Loveless of Kuna, Idaho, Mandy (Derek) Moore of Rigby, Idaho, Brian (Vanessa) Batt of Sugar City, Idaho, and Rachel Batt of Grant, Idaho; 15 grandchildren (10 granddaughters and 5 grandsons); siblings, Ramona (Gary) Marshall of Osgood, Idaho, Doyle (Karen) Batt of Coltman, Idaho, Alan (Millie) Batt of Grant, Idaho, and Nancy (Ken) Anderson of Thornton, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Nora Batt.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church building located at 3431 E. 100 N. in Rigby, Idaho (Grant church). The family will visit with friends and family on Friday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m., both visitations at the church. Burial will be at the Grant Central Cemetery.
