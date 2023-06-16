Dale Batt

Dale Orin Batt, 65, of Grant, Idaho, passed away on June 14, 2023, at home with family. He had fought a long battle against stage four lung cancer.

Dale was born April 21, 1958, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Melvin Lee Batt and Nora Maud Martin Batt. He was raised in Grant, Idaho, where he attended Midway Elementary and then Rigby High School. After graduation, he attended Ricks College, Brigham Young University, and Idaho State University. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems from Idaho State University.


