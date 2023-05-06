LaDawn Battleson

Ruth LaDawn Monson Battleson, 73, of Ucon, passed away May 5, 2023, at her son's home in Idaho Falls.

LaDawn was born November 7, 1949, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Andrew N Monson and Angelina Tracy Monson. She grew up and attended schools in Ucon and graduated from Bonneville High School. She also attended Ricks College.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.