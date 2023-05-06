Ruth LaDawn Monson Battleson, 73, of Ucon, passed away May 5, 2023, at her son's home in Idaho Falls.
LaDawn was born November 7, 1949, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Andrew N Monson and Angelina Tracy Monson. She grew up and attended schools in Ucon and graduated from Bonneville High School. She also attended Ricks College.
On December 19, 1970, she married Robert Louis Battleson in the Idaho Falls Temple. LaDawn and Robert made their home in Ucon, Idaho, where LaDawn worked as a secretary in the medical field. Robert passed away in 2020.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed singing and playing the piano. She took pride in raising and providing for her ten children and family.
LaDawn is survived by her son, Micheal Robert (Lezlie) Battleson of St. George, UT; son, Kelly Andrew (Brenda Andrus) Battleson of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Sheri Dawn (Chad) Leonard of Ucon, ID; son, Jeremy L. Battleson of Ammon, ID; son, Jason Geoffrey Battleson of Ammon, ID; son, Brent Ryan (Mandy) Battleson of Star Valley, WY; daughter, Nicole Ann (Jose Lugo) Battleson of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Kristine Marie (Tim) Boyd of Ammon, ID; son, Brandon James Battleson of Idaho Falls, ID; 27 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter, Michelle Battleson, and parents.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Ucon Church, 10854 North 41 East. The family will visit with friends from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery.
