Wendy Walker Beall, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2023, surrounded by her family. Wendy's life was filled with joy, creativity, and service to her community. Her loved ones fondly remember her caring smile and her kind heart.

Born in Pocatello, Idaho on June 4, 1940, to Annie Cleopha Peterson and Lawrence Edward Walker, Wendy touched those around her with her kindness and creativity. Wendy was a devoted mother to her five children, Kirk (Jenn), Shannon (Steve), Rachel, Robb (Lori), and Tori (Hayward), and two step-children, Kristi (Mike) and Brad (Debra). She was also a proud grandmother to 26 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Her spouse of 49 years, Bob, preceded her in death.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.