Wendy Walker Beall, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2023, surrounded by her family. Wendy's life was filled with joy, creativity, and service to her community. Her loved ones fondly remember her caring smile and her kind heart.
Born in Pocatello, Idaho on June 4, 1940, to Annie Cleopha Peterson and Lawrence Edward Walker, Wendy touched those around her with her kindness and creativity. Wendy was a devoted mother to her five children, Kirk (Jenn), Shannon (Steve), Rachel, Robb (Lori), and Tori (Hayward), and two step-children, Kristi (Mike) and Brad (Debra). She was also a proud grandmother to 26 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Her spouse of 49 years, Bob, preceded her in death.
Wendy was beautiful and had many talents and passions. She had a deep love for music and was an accomplished pianist, serving as organist for both her local ward congregation and the Salt Lake Temple. In 1959, Wendy was crowned Miss Pocatello and was first runner-up in the Miss Idaho pageant. She attended Idaho State University, worked for KTVX and Western Airlines, and co-owned and managed A-Bell Communications. Wendy was an avid supporter of the ballet, opera, theatre, and other creative arts. She designed and made costumes and clothes for her family. She also enjoyed sharing baked treats with neighbors and friends. Wendy loved antiques, which reflected her appreciation for the beauty of the past.
Wendy never lost her humble nature or her gentleness toward others. She was known for her open and accepting heart. Wendy championed her children and grandchildren and supported them in all their endeavors, and she donated her time and talents to others in her community throughout her life.
Wendy's Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, April 8th, at noon at the Yalecrest Ward House, located at 1035 South 1800 East, SLC, UT. A viewing will be held on Friday, April 7th, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, and again on Saturday the 8th at 11:00 AM, preceding the funeral services. Wendy will be interred at Larkin Sunset Lawn.
Wendy will be remembered for her warm smile, loving heart, and wonderful creativity. Her legacy will live on through her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched. She will be deeply missed, but her spirit will always remain with us.
Additional information can be found at Larkinmortuary.com Wendy 6/4/1940 - 3/27/2023Walker Beall
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.