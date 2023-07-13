Virginia Joy Berg was born in 1927, the daughter of Olive M. Berg and Knute M. Berg in Burley, Idaho and passed away after a short illness. She was 96 years old having lived longer than anyone else in her family. Her growing up years were spent in Burley and Shelly where her father was a cattleman.
After graduating from Shelley High School she attended Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon where she earned a BA in music education. She taught music and English at Redmond High School in Redmond, Oregon for 6 years. After receiving Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior her life was changed. Children and adults and their salvation became her concern which continued until her death.
Wanting to further her education Virginia enrolled at Golden Gate Theological Seminary in Mill Valley, California where she received a Masters of Sacred Music degree. She served as church secretary and musician at First Southern Baptist Church in South Gate, California for a short time before returning to her home in Idaho Falls. It was in Idaho Falls that Virginia’s love for children grew and for 33 years she taught fifth graders at Dora Erickson Elementary School.
Virginia never married and had no children but loved and ministered to hundreds of children in school and church in after-school Bible Club, Vacation Bible Schools, Backyard Bible Clubs, summer camps and in many other ways.
One former student told her “You saved a lot of us from getting into trouble by sharing Jesus’ love.”
Virginia was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, a retired teachers honorary club, Retired Teachers Association, Idaho Education Association and Calvary Baptist Church where she served as Choir Director and Children’s Leader for many years.
Virginia spent the last 4 years of her life at Fairwinds Assisted Living Center cared for by a wonderful staff that loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents and loving older sister Barbara (Bill) Foree.
Virginia is survived by a family that loved her, nephews Stephen Foree (Tam and daughters Erin and Elise) and Mark Foree (Sonja and daughter Aly) and their growing families. We will forever miss our beloved Aunt Ginni. Our special thanks go to Eden Hospice whose compassionate care helped her in her last week of life and a special thanks to Fairwinds from the administration, nurses and aids to the restaurant staff and cleaners all who made Virginia’s life a wonderful experience to the end. In lieu of flowers, Virginia would love any donations to be made to the children’s ministry at Calvary Baptist Church, Idaho Falls. Memorial services at Calvary Baptist Church are pending.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.