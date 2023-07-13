Virginia Joy Berg

Virginia Joy Berg was born in 1927, the daughter of Olive M. Berg and Knute M. Berg in Burley, Idaho and passed away after a short illness. She was 96 years old having lived longer than anyone else in her family. Her growing up years were spent in Burley and Shelly where her father was a cattleman.

After graduating from Shelley High School she attended Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon where she earned a BA in music education. She taught music and English at Redmond High School in Redmond, Oregon for 6 years. After receiving Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior her life was changed. Children and adults and their salvation became her concern which continued until her death.


