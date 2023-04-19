Grace Earlene Yoder Bergwall entered this life broken, born with spinabifida. She lived a broken life up to the time Frank Bergwall met her in 1990. They were both broken beyond mending at the time. Frank promised her to take her just as she was if she would take him just as he was. Thirty-two years, 8 months and 29 days after they said "I DO" in Idaho Falls, Earlene chose to leave us behind for a while and go to be with her Daddy, Earl, and her two sons Brandy and Jonathon.

Earlene was born on July 13, 1947, to Earl Edward and Grace May Summers Yoder in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Her sister, Dorothy was born in 1949. She grew up and started a family in Idaho Falls. Her son Paul was born in 1968, son, Branden, was born in 1975, daughter, Lori in 1978 and son, Jonathon was born in 1981. Her son Branden passed in 1980, and Jonathon passed in 1981. No mother should suffer the loss of a child, she lost two within eight months. She survived those losses by clinging to her savior Jesus Christ. She lost her loving daddy, Earl, in 1985.


