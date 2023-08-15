Barbara Bidstrup

Barbara Lyn Howe Bidstrup gently passed through to the Spirit World Friday August 11, 2023.

Barbara was born January 30, 1937 at her grandmother Browning's home in Rexburg, Idaho. She was the first child of Matthew Alonzo Howe and Neta Mae Browning Howe. When she was just a few days old her grandmother picked her up and Barbara's head bobbed from side to side. Her grandmother lovingly called her Bobbie, and the nickname stuck. She was "Bobbie" to all her extended family throughout her life.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.