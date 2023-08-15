Barbara Lyn Howe Bidstrup gently passed through to the Spirit World Friday August 11, 2023.
Barbara was born January 30, 1937 at her grandmother Browning's home in Rexburg, Idaho. She was the first child of Matthew Alonzo Howe and Neta Mae Browning Howe. When she was just a few days old her grandmother picked her up and Barbara's head bobbed from side to side. Her grandmother lovingly called her Bobbie, and the nickname stuck. She was "Bobbie" to all her extended family throughout her life.
Barbara lived in Rigby, Idaho, through her early childhood until her family moved to 5th street in Idaho Falls the year she started first grade at Emerson Elementary School. She later attended O.E. Bell Junior High School and was part of the first class to attend all four years at Idaho Falls High School, a brand-new school boasting a large Civic Auditorium.
Barbara's father was a professional beekeeper, and as a young girl she loved working with him in the bee yards. She gained a special love for and interest in nature during those years. During her high school years Barbara worked at the soda fountain in Mel Johnson Drug Store.
She graduated from Idaho Falls High School and LDS seminary in 1955. She attended Brigham Young University that fall. She was one of the first students to live in the Heritage Halls dormitories on campus. Her college education was cut short by her father's sudden illness and failing health. Returning from college Barbara went to work at Pay Less Drug Store as a clerk. While working at the drug store she was invited by Dr. Harvey Hatch to work at the Hatch clinic as his office nurse. This employment gave her the money needed to help support her parents and siblings as well as the knowledge and skills to care for her dying father. Though never formally trained in nursing, Barbara was a natural nurse and her experiences at the Hatch Clinic blessed her husband and children.
Barbara was engaged to and faithfully waited for her high school sweetheart, Rosslyn Hill Bidstrup, while he served a two year mission to the Central Atlantic States for the LDS church. They were married in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple December 12, 1958. He was the love and light of her life. Other than assignments with the National Guard to Fort Benning Georgia and Fort Lewis Washington, they made their home in Idaho Falls for the rest of their lives.
Barbara is the mother of seven daughters and one son: Anita (Vaughn) Worthen, Karina (Paul) Metcalf, DeAnn (James) Dykes, Annette (Wade) Covert, Lynae (Robert) McKay, Robert (Charlynn) Bidstrup, Alisa (Mark) Jeffs, and Eileen (Kelly) Boren. She devoted her time and her energy to her home and family. Her home was always open to anyone who needed shelter and loving nurturing, including many foster children and relatives.
Barbara loved her Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, and was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served faithfully in many church callings throughout her life including a stake mission, two full time missions and one service mission with her husband, a temple worker and in a stake at BYU Idaho. She was also actively involved in Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and SCORE.
Her husband passed away May 31, 2016. Barbara had waited faithfully for Lyn while he was away on his first mission for the Lord and thought of her widowhood as waiting for him during a second mission. It was a long seven-year wait during which she "kept putting one foot in front of the other." It was surely a joyous reunion on Friday.
Barbara is survived by her eight children, thirty-one grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, and nine foster great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rosslyn Hill Bidstrup and a son-in-law, Mark Jeffs.
The family wishes to express deep gratitude to the staff of Morning Star Assisted Living Center and Promontory Point Rehabilitation Center for their kind care of our mother and grandmother.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Idaho Falls 31st Ward, 1165 Azalea Drive, in Idaho Falls, with Bishop Robert Bidstrup officiating. Barbara's children will greet friends and family at a viewing from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 18, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue, in Idaho Falls, and from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
